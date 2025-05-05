'Sith Lords': White House shares Donald Trump's photo for Star Wars Day, ends up in a goof-up

The White House on Sunday shared a photo featuring US President Donald Trump to celebrate Star Wars Day, and decry the opposition Democrats, but ended up with a goof-up. The photo of Donald Trump shared by the White House on Star Wars Day appears to show him as a Sith Lord.(X/ White House)

Taking to X, the White House shared a Trump meme with the Republican leader styled as what his social media team appears to believe is a beefed-up, patriotic Jedi, but with a red lightsaber.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well-known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy,” the White House wrote. “You’re not the Rebellion — you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you,” the X post read.

While the caption states that Trump's team wanted to style him as a Jedi from the ‘Light side's, his lightsaber was red, which is a hallmark of the Sith lords, the dark side of the Star wars universe. These are the very villains that the White House accused the Democrats of siding.

The post comes one day after the White House shared a widely condemned AI-generated photo of Donald Trump as the Pope.

Pope Donald Trump

Just a day ago, Donald Trump posted a picture of himself dressed as the Pope on his Truth Social account, which the White House also reposted later on X, causing a stir on social media as the official mourning period for Pope Francis continues after his death on April 21.

The image shows Trump in a white cassock, a bishop's hat and as per Associated Press became the topic of discussion in the Vatican's conclave briefing on Saturday as well.

The death of the Pope was a blow, not only to the Catholic church and its followers, but also to people who held Francis in high esteem for his ideals. Even non-religious Italians regard the Pope with great respect.

Italian and Spanish news reports slammed the post for its poor taste and said it was offensive, in light of Pope Francis' death. The condemnation also came from Catholic bodies in the United States.