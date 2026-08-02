A woman named Debra E Esarey has gone missing from Pima County, six months after Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken from her Catania Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

A banner with a growing collection of well-wishes from supporters reads "bring her home" (not pictured) and shows a photo of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie. (REUTERS)

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is working the Nancy Guthrie case, also put out a notice about Esarey, who was last seen on July 29.

They also shared a photo where Esarey could be seen in a blue striped tee-shirt with a black cap on her head. Here's what the PCSD had to say about the missing woman.

What PCSD said about Debra Esarey

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{{^usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department noted that Esarey was 66 and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She reportedly weighs 120 lbs and has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen at 6225 W. Ajo Way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pima County Sheriff's Department noted that Esarey was 66 and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She reportedly weighs 120 lbs and has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen at 6225 W. Ajo Way. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ms. Esarey may have a medical condition that affects her cognitive ability,” the notice from the cops further said.

Many question PCSD about Nancy Guthrie

An elderly woman with an underlying condition reminded many of the Nancy Guthrie case. The octogenarian reportedly had a pacemaker, suffered from cardiac conditions and high blood pressure.

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Now, with the notice on Esarey, many rushed to seek updates in the Nancy Guthrie case, while others sought to find a pattern in these cases.

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“Last seen 7/29 and today is 8/1 and you just put this out today. No wonder you never find no one !!! #Where’s Nancy Guthrie ??,” one wrote, criticizing the PCSD. Another added “Look at that, video of her last known moments.”

Yet another observed “What is going on there? So many women over 60!”.

What we know about Nancy Guthrie's case

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Notably, there's nothing to suggest that Esarey and Nancy Guthrie's cases are linked. While authorities have kept searching for the octogenarian, the discovery of bodies in Pima County or cases of missing persons has always brought the conversation back to Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Authorities say they still have video footage to sift through but in the time since she was taken, no suspects have been publicly named, as both the PCSD and FBI seek to find out what exactly happened to Nancy Guthrie.