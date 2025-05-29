Skittles removes titanium dioxide from their products in US shortly after RFK Jr targeted the additive. What to know

Skittles will no longer be made with titanium dioxide, it has been revealed. A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley, which owns Skittles, confirmed to Fox News Digital that titanium dioxide has been removed from the company’s Skittles portfolio in the United States. Skittles removes titanium dioxide from their products in US shortly after RFK Jr targeted the additive (Unsplash - representational image)

According to Healthline, “titanium dioxide is a whitening ingredient in foods, cosmetics, and other products. The FDA considers it safe, but high intake could be harmful.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr targeted titanium dioxide

The change in Skittles comes shortly after the controversial additive was targeted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr, released a report last week that assessed chronic diseases, particularly those that affected children. It stated that the additive is "widely used in a range of candies and sauces [and] may cause cellular and DNA damage."

"Our commitment to quality is what has enabled Mars to be enjoyed by consumers for over a century, and nothing is more important than the safety of our products," the Mars Wrigley spokesperson said. "All our products are safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world, and that's something we will never compromise on."

Following a search of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) FoodData Central website, it was found that 4,362 candies contain titanium dioxide. Back in 2022, the additive was banned by the European Union after a report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) pointed to genotoxicity. "Genotoxicity refers to the ability of a chemical substance to damage DNA, the genetic material of cells," the EFSA report said.

In fact, experimental animal inhalation studies carried out by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health using the additive found that the substance was a "possible carcinogenic to humans."