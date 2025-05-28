CDC to no longer recommend COVID vaccine for pregnant women, children: RFK Jr

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women and children. The health and human services secretary made the announcement in a video shared on his official X handle, calling the move “common sense” and “good science.” US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., looks on as he testifies before a Senate Committee on Appropriations � Subcommittee on Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Health and Human Services, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“I couldn't be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in the 58-second video. For the announcement, he was joined by Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

“Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy went on. Bhattacharya declared, “It's common sense and it's good science,” while Makary claimed, “There's no evidence healthy kids need it today and most countries have stopped recommending it for children.”

Kennedy concluded the video, saying, “We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again.” However, the decision may have a negative impact on society as parents would find it difficult to get their insurance companies to pay for the COVID shots for their kids.

In response to the announcement, Vianca N. Rodriguez Feliciano, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, told CBS News, “With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, it is time to move forward. HHS and the CDC remain committed to gold standard science and to ensuring the health and well-being of all Americans — especially our nation's children — using common sense.”