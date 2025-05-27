Covid-19 preparedness heightened in Meerut as CMO issues directives

Following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Noida, the health authorities in Meerut issued a high alert on Monday, directing all medical facilities to remain fully prepared. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria has instructed hospitals, diagnostic labs, and private practitioners to stay on standby in anticipation of a possible outbreak in the region. The hospitals have also been advised to scale up testing efforts and ensure all facilities are equipped to handle Covid diagnosis and treatment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

While no Covid cases have been reported in Meerut so far, Dr Kataria emphasised that precautionary measures are being taken seriously in view of the recent surge across the state and country. “While Meerut has not reported any cases yet, we are strictly adhering to the latest Covid guidelines. All previous arrangements are in place and are being further reinforced,” he stated.

Dr Kataria informed that district’s oxygen infrastructure is fully prepared for any potential surge. Meerut currently has 17 fully operational oxygen plants, approximately 2,000 oxygen concentrators, and a similar number of oxygen cylinders in reserve. “These resources are being maintained to ensure timely treatment in accordance with protocol if cases start to rise,” he added.

The hospitals have also been advised to scale up testing efforts and ensure all facilities are equipped to handle Covid diagnosis and treatment.

The CMO highlighted that the symptoms of the new Covid variant—primarily cough, cold, and fever—are similar to those of earlier strains, and urged the public to take them seriously. “Anyone experiencing these symptoms should wear a mask and avoid close contact with others. Similarly, those coming into contact with symptomatic individuals should also wear masks,” Dr Kataria advised.

Initiative to tackle heatwave risks

The administration has launched an initiative to address the intensifying heatwave. The health department has set 40°C as the threshold temperature for heatstroke risks. To combat this, ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) corners have been set up in hospitals and government offices, and cold rooms have been arranged in district hospitals and medical colleges. Additionally, stocks of paracetamol tablets are being maintained in readiness.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate by adhering to guidelines and staying vigilant.