'Smoothie tasted like syrup': Indian techie's wife told him on day he murdered her in US

An Indian engineer living in the United States has been charged with the murder of his wife, nearly nine months after she was found dead inside the couple's apartment in Washington.

Indian techie charged with wife's murder in US; probe reveals chilling messages (REUTERS/ Representative image)

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Investigators allege that 30-year-old Avinash Narne, originally from Telangana, strangled his wife, 27-year-old Raajitha Sabbineni, and attempted to stage the scene to avoid suspicion.

According to court documents cited by local media reports, Sabbineni had repeatedly complained that drinks prepared for her tasted unusually bitter. On the day of her death in October 2025, she allegedly told Narne that a smoothie he made tasted like "medicine" and “cough syrup,” a report in US news outlet KING 5 said.

Police arrested Narne after an extensive investigation that authorities say uncovered evidence linking him to the killing. Investigators also alleged that he was involved in a secret romantic relationship with another woman in India and had planned the murder.

Married months before death

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{{^usCountry}} Local media reports said the couple married in June 2025 and began living together the following month in Washington. Investigators found that Narne had been in a relationship with another woman before the marriage and had remained in contact with her afterward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local media reports said the couple married in June 2025 and began living together the following month in Washington. Investigators found that Narne had been in a relationship with another woman before the marriage and had remained in contact with her afterward. {{/usCountry}}

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The homicide investigation later focused on Narne after detectives examined his communications, financial records and digital evidence, according to documents cited by local media.

Sent corpse's picture to girlfriend

One of the most striking findings in the investigation was Narne's alleged communication with the woman in India shortly after Sabbineni's death.

According to court documents, he remained in touch with his alleged girlfriend after the killing and even sent her a photograph of Sabbineni's body. Investigators also found that he had spoken to her four times on the day his wife was allegedly murdered.

How the case unfolded

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Police said Narne called emergency services on October 27, 2025, claiming he had returned home after running errands and found his wife locked inside the bathroom and unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they forced their way into the bathroom and found Sabbineni lying on the floor. She was later declared dead.

“Following agency procedure for every death report, Bellevue Police launched an investigation with detectives determining the female’s death appeared suspicious,” a police release from December 2025, read.

An autopsy subsequently determined that she died from asphyxia caused by strangulation, prompting authorities to treat the case as a homicide and launch a detailed investigation.

Following months of investigation, Narne was arrested and charged in connection with the killing.

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He is currently being held on a $5 million bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment under Washington state law, according to local reports.