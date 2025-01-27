SNL comedian takes aim at Elon Musk with this sharp five ‘Nazi’ tagged word

Saturday Night Live wasted no time taking aim at Elon Musk during its 26 January episode, mocking the Tesla CEO following his much talked “Nazi” gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.(AFP)

The Tesla boss came under fire for touching his chest and raising his right arm toward the sky as a salute to Trump—a gesture many have compared to a fascist symbol.

On SNL’s Weekend Update, host Michael Che took a jab at Musk’s actions, quipping, “Elon Musk was criticised for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute. But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi.”

“The Nazis made nice cars,” he added, alluding to Volkswagen’s origins during the Nazi era.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman reflected on her prior experience with the billionaire when he hosted the show in May 2021. In a 21 January Instagram Story, Fineman shared, “Remember when I got in trouble for calling out Mr Nazi Salute? Ya no regrets.”

Last November, Fineman revealed Musk made her cry during rehearsals, telling her that her script “wasn’t funny.

Musk accuses ‘legacy media’ of spreading Nazi-tagged ‘propaganda’

“My critics need better dirty tricks,” Musk responded to the criticism with defiance. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired..”

He also slammed legacy media for driving Nazi propaganda against him. “Since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!” he posted

Amanda Lopez-Lara, a Cybertruck owner from the Bay Area, California, said her vehicle was vandalized with the word “Nazi,” which she believes was directly tied to Musk’s recent scandal. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” she told NBC News.