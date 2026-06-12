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Social Security paper checks will end in 2026 as all payments become electronic

Social Security will stop paper checks by the end of 2026. Beneficiaries must switch to electronic payments, direct deposit, or Direct Express cards.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:37 am IST
By Durva More
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The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to completely stop sending paper checks for benefits by the end of 2026. The change is part of the federal government's plan to move all benefit payments to electronic methods.

Social Security will stop paper checks by the end of 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The move comes after an executive order signed by the US President Donald Trump in March 2025 that required federal benefit payments to be made electronically. Federal law and Executive Order 14247 require federal benefits to be paid electronically. The government says the change is being made to improve efficiency, lower costs, and make payments more secure.

Social Security paper checks end

As of June 2026, fewer than 1% of Social Security beneficiaries were still receiving paper checks. The agency is encouraging the remaining beneficiaries who still receive checks to switch to electronic payments as soon as possible. SSA said electronic payments help people receive their money faster and more securely every month.

SSA official notice says, paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered, or returned as undeliverable compared to electronic payments. SSA says switching now can help beneficiaries avoid payment delays and reduce the risk of fraud. The government also expects to save millions of dollars each year after paper checks are eliminated, according to the Treasury Department.

Beneficiaries can also ask their bank or financial institution to send direct deposit information directly to Social Security electronically. For people who do not have a bank account, benefits can still be received electronically through the Direct Express prepaid debit card program.

The Direct Express program allows Social Security payments to be loaded onto a prepaid debit card instead of being sent by paper check. SSA says the program is designed to help people who do not use traditional banking services. The agency has support technicians available on weekdays to help beneficiaries who need assistance switching to electronic payments.

Waiver for special cases

SSA said it wants the transition to be as smooth as possible for seniors, people with disabilities, and individuals who have limited access to banking services. The agency also recognizes that some beneficiaries may face difficulties making the switch. People who cannot move to electronic payments because of special circumstances may be able to request a waiver from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Examples of situations that may qualify for an exception include certain mental health challenges or living in remote areas without access to financial institutions. Beneficiaries who believe they qualify for an exception can contact the Treasury Department's Electronic Payment Solution Center to discuss their options.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More

Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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