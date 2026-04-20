Social Security COLA: How much will 2027 increase be? Experts make big prediction

Early projections by experts for the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 suggest that retirees may see only a modest increase in benefits.

Experts predict a modest Social Security COLA increase for 2027, ranging from 1.2% to 2.8%. The uncertainty stems from inflation trends influenced by factors like the war in Iran.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by USA Today, early estimates indicate that the 2027 COLA could range widely. The early projections of the percentage raise reflect uncertainty in inflation trends and economic conditions of the country.

COLA adjustments are designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. Experts, however, caution that the final figure for 2027 will not be confirmed until later this year.

Read more: These 10 states are social security gold mines for retirees

Early forecasts point to a modest increase

According to 401KSpecialist, initial estimates for the 2027 COLA vary significantly. Some analysts predict an increase as low as 1.2%, while others suggest it could reach around 2.5% to 2.8%, depending on inflation trends over the coming months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Senior Citizens League predicts that the 2027 COLA will be around 2.8%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Senior Citizens League predicts that the 2027 COLA will be around 2.8%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} These projections follow a 2.5% COLA increase in 2026, which affected nearly 71 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, per the Social Security Administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These projections follow a 2.5% COLA increase in 2026, which affected nearly 71 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, per the Social Security Administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The adjustment is calculated based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), specifically during the third quarter of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The adjustment is calculated based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), specifically during the third quarter of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Social Security alert: Will you get payment on April 15? Check eligibility How does CPI-W impact COLA? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Social Security alert: Will you get payment on April 15? Check eligibility How does CPI-W impact COLA? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The annual inflation rate hit a two-year high of 3.3%, up 0.9% from the previous month, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released last week. This is mostly because of the war in Iran, which has driven up oil costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The annual inflation rate hit a two-year high of 3.3%, up 0.9% from the previous month, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released last week. This is mostly because of the war in Iran, which has driven up oil costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Consumer gas prices have only increased due to more expensive oil. Businesses are also impacted because it is now more expensive to transport commodities and produce plastic goods, fertilizers, and other products that require oil. All of these elements have the potential to raise prices, and the longer the Middle East conflict lasts, the more likely it is that inflation will rise.

Impact on retirees

The COLA is the only pay rise for the majority of retirees who have fixed incomes. The majority of retirees' budgets also heavily include housing and groceries, which are very expensive when compared to many other expenses.

Retirees will probably receive a bigger boost in 2027 because the COLA is determined by the rate of inflation. However, experience indicates that it probably won't be sufficient.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TSCL Executive Director Shannon Benton said, “The projected 2027 COLA will surely leave seniors dissatisfied and frustrated.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON