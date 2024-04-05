 Solar eclipse 2024: City-wise guide to best times in the path of totality in US - Hindustan Times
Solar eclipse 2024: City-wise guide to best times in the path of totality in US

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Your city-wise guide to witness the solar eclipse in United States on April 8, 2024.

The eagerly anticipated solar eclipse is approaching, and astronomy enthusiasts are preparing to witness this spectacular celestial event. The "path of totality," where the sun is completely obscured by the moon, offers the most dramatic views of the eclipse. Below are the start times, peak times, and end times for totality in several U.S. cities located in the path of totality:

A total solar eclipse April 8 will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dash up through Texas and Oklahoma, crisscross the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.(AP)
A total solar eclipse April 8 will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dash up through Texas and Oklahoma, crisscross the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and New England, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.(AP)

Understanding Totality: Why It's Important and When to Watch

Totality, the phase when the sun is completely covered by the moon, will begin approximately at 11:07 a.m. PDT/1:07 p.m. EDT in Mexico and end in Maine around 1:30 p.m. PDT/3:30 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

For specific timings of the partial eclipse and totality in your region, refer to the table below or enter your zip code [here](#link).

While a partial solar eclipse will be visible throughout the contiguous United States, those outside the direct path can still witness this extraordinary event, weather permitting.

Solar Eclipse: Central Daylight Time (CDT) Zone

Dallas, Texas: The partial eclipse begins at 12:23 p.m., with totality starting at 1:40 p.m., reaching its maximum at 1:42 p.m., ending at 1:44 p.m., and the partial eclipse concluding at 3:02 p.m.

Idabel, Oklahoma: The partial eclipse starts at 12:28 p.m., with totality beginning at 1:45 p.m., reaching its peak at 1:47 p.m., concluding at 1:49 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 3:06 p.m.

Little Rock, Arkansas: The partial eclipse commences at 12:33 p.m., with totality beginning at 1:51 p.m., reaching its climax at 1:52 p.m., concluding at 1:54 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 3:11 p.m.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri: The partial eclipse starts at 12:39 p.m., with totality beginning at 1:56 p.m., reaching its peak at 1:56 p.m., concluding at 2:00 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 3:15 p.m.

Paducah, Kentucky: The partial eclipse begins at 12:42 p.m., with totality starting at 2:00 p.m., reaching its maximum at 2:01 p.m., concluding at 2:02 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 3:18 p.m.

Carbondale, Illinois: The partial eclipse starts at 12:42 p.m., with totality beginning at 1:59 p.m., reaching its peak at 2:01 p.m., concluding at 2:03 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 3:18 p.m.

Evansville, Indiana: The partial eclipse commences at 12:45 p.m., with totality starting at 2:02 p.m., reaching its climax at 2:04 p.m., concluding at 2:05 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 3:20 p.m.

Solar Eclipse: Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Zone

Cleveland, Ohio: The partial eclipse begins at 1:59 p.m., with totality starting at 3:13 p.m., reaching its maximum at 3:15 p.m., concluding at 3:17 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 4:29 p.m.

Erie, Pennsylvania: The partial eclipse starts at 2:02 p.m., with totality beginning at 3:16 p.m., reaching its peak at 3:18 p.m., concluding at 3:20 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo, New York: The partial eclipse commences at 2:04 p.m., with totality starting at 3:18 p.m., reaching its climax at 3:20 p.m., concluding at 3:22 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 4:32 p.m.

Burlington, Vermont: The partial eclipse begins at 2:14 p.m., with totality starting at 3:26 p.m., reaching its maximum at 3:27 p.m., concluding at 3:29 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 4:37 p.m.

Lancaster, New Hampshire: The partial eclipse starts at 2:16 p.m., with totality beginning at 3:27 p.m., reaching its peak at 3:29 p.m., concluding at 3:30 p.m., and the partial eclipse ending at 4:38 p.m.

Caribou, Maine: The partial eclipse commences at 2:22 p.m., with totality starting at 3:32 p.m., reaching its climax at 3:33 p.m., concluding at 3:34 p.m., and the partial eclipse finishing at 4:40 p.m.

For those planning to witness this rare event, the best time and location within the path of totality would depend on individual preferences and accessibility. Whether you're in the heart of Texas or the northeast corner of Maine, don't miss out on this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon. Remember to use proper eye protection when viewing the eclipse to prevent any damage to your eyes.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
