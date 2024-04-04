Solar Eclipse 2024: Moon set to shade the Sun; know all about this awesome spectacle
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 is on its way and here is everything you need to know including how to watch it safely. Yes, it is dangerous!
A total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8. That is the date when our little Moon will shade the gigantic Sun by coming directly in front of it. The event will virtually turn the day into night for the length of the eclipse period. Not just that, the absence of sunlight will also make temperatures fall. The event is spectacular because of the totality, which occurs rarely. However, it will not be visible across the globe. It is limited to regions across the US, Mexico and more. These regions only will be covered in the path of totality.
The magic that will happen then is the revealing of the Sun’s corona, which is never otherwise visible because of the brightness of the Sun. Needless to say, the event is unique and catching one during a lifetime is quite rare.
Notably, the path of totality is wider this time as the Moon is closer to Earth and that will translate in the eclipse covering a much wider region, giving those people living there a chance to view this event from near their homes.
Where will the total solar eclipse start?
The starting point of this total solar eclipse is the South Pacific Ocean, but will reach land at around 11.07 AM PT. It will move towards the US and gradually cover 15 states before moving over to Canada and last of all, Newfoundland.
However, before you get all excited about the event, do check what the local weatherman has to say. It may well be that some areas will be covered by clouds.
What will you actually see?
The sight will involve a partial eclipse before moving on to become a total eclipse stretched over a period of some four-and-a-half minutes. In some areas the period will be lower. The longest is expected to be in Mexico’s Torreon.
What you should never do
Looking at an eclipse directly is very dangerous and can lead to blindness. Yes, there is a small period during the time of the total eclipse (when the Sun is completely obscured by the Moon) that it can be done, but why take the chance?
The only way to watch is through specially designed solar eclipse glasses. And no, sunglasses are not helpful at all, in fact they may cause even more serious damage.