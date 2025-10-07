Some Alligator Alcatraz detainees were never in removal proceedings? DOJ's shocking claims

Federal lawyers say the Florida immigration detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” may hold people who were never in removal proceedings, contradicting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repeated claims, according to The Mirror. The US Department of Justice made the statement in a court filing Thursday, noting that detainees at the Everglades facility have varying immigration statuses. Some have never faced deportation proceedings, while others are awaiting hearings or already have final removal orders. The “Alligator Alcatraz” site has been controversial since its quick construction earlier this year. (AFP)

Ron DeSantis' statement

DeSantis has publicly said that everyone detained at Alligator Alcatraz has already been ordered removed from the United States. “Everybody here is already on a final removal order,” DeSantis said in July. “They have been ordered to be removed from the country.”

At another event later that month, the governor said,“The people that are going to the Alligator Alcatraz are illegally in the country. They’ve all already been given a final order of removal.” His office has not commented on the new DOJ filing.

The Justice Department’s position was included in a lawsuit by civil rights groups who say detainees have been denied proper access to lawyers. Those groups are seeking a federal order to allow detainees private attorney meetings and secure document exchanges.

Also read: Alligator Alcatraz in Florida may face shutdown soon, $218M investment at risk

The “Alligator Alcatraz” site has been controversial since its quick construction earlier this year. Civil rights and environmental groups have filed three lawsuits against the state over its operation and location.

In August, a federal judge ordered the facility to shut down within two months after ruling it was built without proper environmental review. However, operations continued when an appeals court later suspended that order.

The center, built to house up to 3,000 detainees, at one point held over 900 people. Many have since been transferred following court rulings. As of this week, it remains unclear how many remain detained.

President Donald Trump visited the site in July, saying it could serve as a model for future immigration detention centers if his administration expands deportations.

On Friday, federal officials confirmed Florida has been approved for a $608 million reimbursement for building and running the facility.