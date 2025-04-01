‘Someone to be arrested tomorrow’: Elon Musk DOGE's latest Social Security numbers post stuns netizens

Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, stated that someone will be held tomorrow for allegedly stealing and selling the Social Security numbers and information of four lakh people. Elon Musk's assertions about the arrest and Social Security numbers have not been officially confirmed yet.(AFP)

Taking to X, DogeDesigner posted a voice message, in which Musk was heard stating, “I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow.”

“This is someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers (SSN) and personal information from the Social Security database,” he added.

Expressing shock over the stealing of SSN, one netizen asked, “How are these even happening? And imagine how long have these been going on for...”

“Posting this ahead of the arrest is not a good idea,” another warned.

“why would Elon say this? seems foolish to give away the arrest before it happens,” a third user said.

“Is this a April Fools joke? Because nobody seems to get arrested with Bondi in office,” the fourth user remarked.

Musk accuses Democrats of giving benefits to undocumented immigrants

Musk further claimed that stolen Social Security numbers enable non-citizens to cast ballots, connecting the hack to voter fraud and illegal immigration.

Claiming that Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, and IRS refunds were being abused, the Tesla CEO charged Democrats with providing the “financial incentives” to undocumented immigrants. “The Democrats basically [have] taken every part of the government that could possibly be bent towards providing financial incentives for illegal immigrants.”

He further mentioned that funds were intended for disaster assistance. “That diverted FEMA funds, which are supposed to be for helping Americans in distress from national disasters, [were used] to pay for luxury hotels in New York for illegal sustainer,” he stated.

Earlier, Musk called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

In March, US President Donald Trump addressed Congress about “shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud” in the Social Security system.