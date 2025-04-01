April Fool's Day is a day when people have really got frustrated due to extreme pranks played on them. As the day is celebrated across the world, have you ever wondered who started the custom of tricking others? While no one has an exact answer, historians blame the Ancient Romans, the prank-happy Brits, and the naughty medieval Europeans. April Fool's Day: The French people like to glue paper fish onto people's backs and yell "Poisson d'Avril!" (April Fish).

Some historians also attribute April Fool's Day to France's adoption of January 1st as the start of the year, taking a switch from16th century's the Julian to the Gregorian calendar. The custom originated from the ridicule and pranking of those who persisted in celebrating the New Year in April.

April Fool's Day: A look at countries that take pranks to the extreme

Let's take a look at some nations that go above and beyond with their humor on April Fool's Day.

Scotland: For the Scots, one day is insufficient. They hold wild goose chases to commemorate Hunt the Gowk Day (April 1st), followed by Tailie Day, which is devoted to putting unpleasant notes on people's backs.

Iran: Persians were aware of the jokes even before the start of April Fool's Day. Observed on April 1st or 2nd, Sizdah Bedar blends deceit, superstition, and outdoor activities. It's a centuries-old custom, so keep that in mind if someone deceives you!

Poland: When it comes to April 1st (Prima Aprilis), Polish pranksters take the day extremely seriously. The golden rule? "Uważaj, bo się pomylisz, prima Aprilis!" (Be cautious on April Fool's Day—you could be tricked!).

Germany: Germans create incredibly plausible bogus stories during Aprilscherz. News outlets mark the day by producing stories that cause even the most rational brains to question reality.

Brazil: Brazilians refers to April 1 as “Dia das Mentiras” (Day of Lies). One can anticipate ludicrous headlines, strange fake news, and well-written lies on this day.

Latin America and Spain: Why only play tricks in April? On December 28, Spain and many Latin American nations celebrate Día de los Santos Inocentes. Full immunity is offered to pranksters, so that they can pull off the most absurd stunt and get away with it.

Portugal: On April 1st, Portuguese demonstrate their mischievous energy by hurling flour at people.