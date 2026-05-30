Sonny Joy Nelson: Top Trump aide and MAGA loyalist quits White House, but why?
Sonny Joy Nelson, a key figure in Trump's communications team, is departing the White House to establish her media consultancy.
President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has announced her departure from the White House to launch her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics.
Sonny Joy Nelson, a dedicated supporter of the MAGA movement, has been associated with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has occupied various communications positions within the President’s political sphere since 2020.
Sonny Joy Nelson is pregnant
The native of North Carolina revealed in March that she is expecting her second child, a son who is anticipated to arrive in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” stated White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, in a statement to Axios.{{/usCountry}}
The native of North Carolina revealed in March that she is expecting her second child, a son who is anticipated to arrive in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” stated White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this month, in a statement to Axios.{{/usCountry}}
“But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt said.{{/usCountry}}
“But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt said.{{/usCountry}}
Speaking to Axios, Nelson said, that her company is “inspired by Jesus” as the foundation of my existence and that its objective is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.”{{/usCountry}}
Speaking to Axios, Nelson said, that her company is “inspired by Jesus” as the foundation of my existence and that its objective is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.”{{/usCountry}}
Nelson is a vocal Christian and a proponent of anti-abortion. A successor for Nelson's position has not yet been revealed.{{/usCountry}}
Nelson is a vocal Christian and a proponent of anti-abortion. A successor for Nelson's position has not yet been revealed.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know as Students for Trump co-founder accused of assaulting girlfriend, ‘Do you want me to…’
Sonny Joy Nelson: What else you need to know about her
As per her LinkedIn profile, Nelson originates from North Carolina. She pursued a degree in broadcasting within electronic media at Campbell University, from which she graduated in 2018. Additionally, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in health communication from the same university. During her time at Campbell, she participated in collegiate cheerleading. Nelson seems to be a committed Christian, as indicated by her bios on Instagram and X, which state, "Jesus paid it all."
Sonny Joy Nelson's experience in communication
Nelson, who identifies herself as "outspokenly pro-life" on her Facebook profile, commenced her professional journey as a marketing specialist at the Hand of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, according to her LinkedIn profile. Subsequently, she became a member of the campaign committee for the aspiring president, Donald J. Trump for President Inc, where she progressed from the role of executive assistant to associate director of strategic communications within a year. Most recently, she held the position of director of media affairs at the conservative social media platform GETTR and the Republican National Committee. Additionally, she worked as a booking producer for the right-leaning channel Real America’s Voice.