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Sonny Joy Nelson: Top Trump aide and MAGA loyalist quits White House, but why?

Sonny Joy Nelson, a key figure in Trump's communications team, is departing the White House to establish her media consultancy.

Published on: May 30, 2026 03:56 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has announced her departure from the White House to launch her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics.

Sonny Joy Nelson, Trump's special assistant, will leave her White House role to launch Cornerstone Strategics.

Sonny Joy Nelson, a dedicated supporter of the MAGA movement, has been associated with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has occupied various communications positions within the President’s political sphere since 2020.

Sonny Joy Nelson is pregnant

Also Read: Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know as Students for Trump co-founder accused of assaulting girlfriend, ‘Do you want me to…’

Sonny Joy Nelson: What else you need to know about her

As per her LinkedIn profile, Nelson originates from North Carolina. She pursued a degree in broadcasting within electronic media at Campbell University, from which she graduated in 2018. Additionally, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in health communication from the same university. During her time at Campbell, she participated in collegiate cheerleading. Nelson seems to be a committed Christian, as indicated by her bios on Instagram and X, which state, "Jesus paid it all."

Sonny Joy Nelson's experience in communication

Nelson, who identifies herself as "outspokenly pro-life" on her Facebook profile, commenced her professional journey as a marketing specialist at the Hand of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, according to her LinkedIn profile. Subsequently, she became a member of the campaign committee for the aspiring president, Donald J. Trump for President Inc, where she progressed from the role of executive assistant to associate director of strategic communications within a year. Most recently, she held the position of director of media affairs at the conservative social media platform GETTR and the Republican National Committee. Additionally, she worked as a booking producer for the right-leaning channel Real America’s Voice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Sonny Joy Nelson: Top Trump aide and MAGA loyalist quits White House, but why?
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