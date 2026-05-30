Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know as Students for Trump co-founder accused of assaulting girlfriend, ‘Do you want me to…’

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump, was taken into custody on May 26 for allegedly assaulting a woman who attempted to wake him. The woman, who had been in a relationship with Fournier for two months, stated that he was "apparently intoxicated" and hit her in the face with a closed fist upon waking, PEOPLE reported. Ryan Fournier, 30, co-founder of Students for Trump, was arrested for alleged assault on a woman who tried to wake him. (X@chrisdmowrey)

Fournier, 30, was apprehended on allegations of misdemeanor simple assault and a charge of attempted threats to inflict bodily harm.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the Apartments at CityCenter in Washington, D.C., shortly after midnight on May 26, according to an affidavit acquired by PEOPLE.

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Ryan Fournier: 5 things to know about assault case against Students for Trump's co-founder The right-wing activist founded Students for Trump while attending Campbell University and has subsequently taken on the role of executive director at Radical Alert, a conservative organization that purports to monitor political violence originating from the left. As stated in the affidavit, Fournier allegedly declared, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today?” during the incident. A witness, who is Fournier’s roommate, corroborated that the victim appeared to have been hit in the face. This incident is not Fournier’s first encounter with the legal system; the right-wing figure was apprehended in 2023 for reportedly hitting his then-girlfriend in the face with a firearm. The district attorney later dismissed charges in that case. Regarding the current allegation, he has entered a plea of not guilty, with a hearing set for July 7. His legal representative has not made any public statements concerning the incident. In the affidavit, a witness identified as Fournier's roommate and friend stated that he heard the purported victim trying to rouse Fournier, who allegedly shouted, "Don't touch me, woman!" and "Do you want me to crush your head in with this lamp?"

As stated on his website, Fournier received the Newsmax '30 Most Influential Republicans Under 30' award for two consecutive years. Additionally, he serves as the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist organization that claims to monitor left-wing extremism and political violence.