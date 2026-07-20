PlayStation network down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘online status and friends list’ not showing issues

Sony's PlayStation Network appeared to be down for thousands of users on Sunday, July 19. At the time of writing over 1,000 users faced problems as per Downdetector, the site that tracks outages.

Visitors walk in front of the booth for Sony's PlayStation. (AFP)

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Downdetector screenshot showing PSN outage reports.

Several users took to X to voice their concerns. Here's what they said.

PSN Down: Complains pour in

“>PSN is down again. I sure do love having physical discs and games that don't require an Internet connection. It sure is good that Sony isn't scheming to take that away from us or anything, haha,” one wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another asked “Is PlayStation Network down or something? Internet connectivity is 100%”. Yet another said “Is @PlayStation down ? My online status and friends list is not working.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another asked “Is PlayStation Network down or something? Internet connectivity is 100%”. Yet another said “Is @PlayStation down ? My online status and friends list is not working.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sony or PlayStation has not commented on the outage yet. The Status Page shows all services are working at the time. A cause for the reported disruption remains unknown.

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Meanwhile, the problems with PSN appeared to impact users beyond the US. One person who appeared to be from the UK also wrote on X “Is PSN down?”. Yet another complained that they could not even get online. “Just got home to bend my neck BUT I can’t get online! Anyone else having this issue? @PlayStation yo I need to start my Pepsi marathon and being unable to connect stops me from doing that! I have a strict schedule that I need to follow, I’ll be eating my Doritos in the meantime,” they wrote, sharing a screenshot.

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Others too added that they faced issues with the friend list and user name. “Anyone else friends list not showing up on @PlayStation?,” one asked. Yet another wrote in Japanese “#PS5 #PSN Is there something wrong? The friend list display is acting up. Login info shows up, but the username only displays as ‘another user’,” showing the extent of the problem.

PSN: How to fix friends list, username, and login issues

As per PlayStation's help page, if there are login issues, gamers should check the server status. If all is fine, then they should try to restart the router and verify the credentials. If there are still errors in logging in, then one can try to reset the password via the login screen, change the DNS settings, or use try and use the PlayStation Account Support for direct troubleshooting.

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However, given the widespread nature of the issue, user-end fixes are not likely to solve this problem.

For ‘online status’ not showing one should check server status and if all appears fine, then gamers should try to perform a manual profile refresh on the console, then change the status to "Appear Offline," wait 10 seconds, and switch it back to "Online".

The friend list not showing is tied to the online status issue, so if there is no server outage reported, one should try to manually toggle the online status by setting it to "Appear Offline," then wait 10 seconds, and switch it back to "Online". If this fails, one can restart the console, log out and back into the PlayStation account.

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However, all this is to be done if there is no server outage, which appears to be the case here, given the volume of complaints.