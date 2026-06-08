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Sorrento fire map, evacuation updates: Smoke visible in San Diego, Long Beach, Mira Mesa; videos emerge
Brush fire in Sorrento Valley near San Diego triggered evacuation orders and warnings Monday, as dramatic videos of the blaze spread across social media.
Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:35 pm IST
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A large brush fire in Sorrento Valley, near San Diego, California on Monday prompted evacuation warnings in nearby areas. The San Diego Police Department said in an update that parts of Sand Crab Place and Corte Jardin Del Mar have been placed under an evacuation order.
Meanwhile, videos of the fire emerged on social media.
This story is being updated.
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