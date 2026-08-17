Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads

Update (7:43pm EDT): The fire has now grown to 130 acres, per Incident Command cited by Watch Duty.

A vegetation fire burning near Sorrento Valley in San Diego has led to multiple road closures and evacuations. (UnSplash)

New Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1399, SDC-1400, SDC-1401, SDC-1442, and SDC-1446.

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Per Incident Command, the wind has shifted, pushing the fire to move south and southeast. The fire is also now spreading into areas with thicker vegetation near the creek.

Initial Story: A vegetation fire is burning near the canyon between Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego , according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was first reported at around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Roads shut down ad fire spreads

As per the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the San Diego Police have closed the following roads:

10800 Vista Sorrento Parkway

Sorrento Valley Boulevard

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Evacuation Orders And Warnings Issued

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Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1443, SDC-1492, and SDC-1494 on the Genasys Evacuation Map.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone SDC-1444.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at 4161 Eastgate Mall, at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park.

An evacuation site has also been set up at 4201 Eastgate Mall in University City.

Residents can check the map here.

Officials have reminded residents of what the alerts mean. A Mandatory Evacuation Order means residents must leave immediately, as their safety is at imminent risk. Those in a mandatory zone have been urged to evacuate right away.

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Also Read: Salisbury fire update: Huge fire near Atlantic Avenue leads to black smoke across city; visuals emerge

Fire size

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, just before 3pm, the fire had grown to approximately 6 to 7 acres. Cal Fire San Diego is on the scene, using a fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to help battle the blaze.

The fire was later mapped at 71.1 acres by FIRIS OES Intel 24. However, per air attack, the fire is now estimated at 20 to 25 acres with a moderate rate of spread, as per Watch Duty.