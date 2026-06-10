South Carolina and Maine election results: Who won the Senate and governor primaries? Live updates

Voters in four states cast ballots Tuesday in the latest round of the 2026 midterm primaries.

Signage during a primary election night event with Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine, not pictured, at the Blue Hill YMCA in Blue Hill, Maine, US.(Bloomberg)

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Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins cruised to renomination in Maine’s uncontested Senate primary, while progressive Democrat Graham Platner is projected to win the Democratic nomination.

In South Carolina, longtime incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) dominated his Republican primary, easily securing another term as the nominee.

Meanwhile, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage won the Republican nomination for the state's open 2nd Congressional District.

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Results (As of 10:15 p.m. EDT)

South Carolina

US Senate Republican Primary

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{{^usCountry}} Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, is projected to win South Carolina's Republican Senate primary, according to Decision Desk HQ. US Senate Democratic Primary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, is projected to win South Carolina's Republican Senate primary, according to Decision Desk HQ. US Senate Democratic Primary {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} State Sen. Annie Andrews has won the Democratic Senate primary and will face Graham in the November general election. Governor Races {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Sen. Annie Andrews has won the Democratic Senate primary and will face Graham in the November general election. Governor Races {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Republican Primary: Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette leads with 29.2%, followed by Alan Wilson at 26.3%. A runoff appears likely on June 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Republican Primary: Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette leads with 29.2%, followed by Alan Wilson at 26.3%. A runoff appears likely on June 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Democratic Primary: State Rep. Jermaine Johnson has won the Democratic nomination for governor. Maine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Democratic Primary: State Rep. Jermaine Johnson has won the Democratic nomination for governor. Maine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Progressive Democrat Graham Platner is projected to win Maine's Democratic Senate primary, according to Decision Desk HQ. With about 13% of the vote counted, the 41-year-old oyster farmer and military veteran was receiving more than 76% support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Progressive Democrat Graham Platner is projected to win Maine's Democratic Senate primary, according to Decision Desk HQ. With about 13% of the vote counted, the 41-year-old oyster farmer and military veteran was receiving more than 76% support. {{/usCountry}}

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Platner will now challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

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Nevada

Governor's race

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has won the GOP primary for governor, NBC News projects.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Aaron Ford is leading the primary race and is on track to secure the party's nomination.

North Dakota

Rep. Julie Fedorchak is projected to win North Dakota's Republican primary, securing the party's nomination for November's general election.

Ahead of the race call, Fedorchak thanked supporters in a statement, “Thank you to my supportive family, our hardworking volunteers and staff, and everyone who helped make this victory possible. We’ve accomplished a great deal in a short time, but there is still more work to do. I look forward to continuing to deliver conservative results for North Dakota and earning the support of voters again in November."

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Also Read: Graham Platner's wife Amy Gertner and parents: What we know about Maine senate candidate's family

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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