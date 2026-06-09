Trump approval near record low, 70% disapprove how he handles cost of living amid Iran war: Survey

US President Donald Trump's approval rate declined to reach near the lowest levels of his political career as pessimism continues among voters over high energy prices and rising cost amid the ongoing Iran war. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Joint Base Andrews, Md., to Eau Claire, Wis. (AP)

The survey, conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, showed only 35 per cent of the respondents approved Trump's performance in the White House. The number was near the lowest level of 34 per cent in April poll and close to an all-time low of 33 per cent in Trump's first term in December 2017.

The Republican leader has faced mounting criticism over the Iran war and rising gasoline prices. Trump has failed to negotiate a peace deal with Iran even as the war completes 100 days, with occasional flare-ups shooting energy prices.

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While prices have edged lowed in recent weeks over the possibility of an end to the war, around 59 per cent of the respondents said they expect gas prices to get worse next year, according to the survey.

Only 17 per cent said the prices would get better. The rest of the respondents said they were unsure of the prices.

Trump, along with Israel, launched a military attack at Iran on February 28, sending shockwaves in the world and a counterattack from Iran on US and Israeli targets in the West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of global oil passes has remained shut, affecting global energy prices.

70% disapprove of Trump's handling of cost of living The survey also showed that only 22 per cent of the US respondents approved of Trump's handling of the cost of living in US households. 70 per cent of the respondents clearly disapproved of Trump's handling of the domestic issue.

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The survey is a major setback from Trump as his predecessor, Joe Biden, had 29 per cent approval on the cost of living and 63 per cent disapproval. The ratings make Trump look weaker than Joe Biden, who opt out of the US Presidential race in 2024.

Biden had struggled with several years of high inflation which ultimately led to a big loss for the Democrats in the 2024 presidential election. Trump campaigned on promises to fix inflation and persistently high fuel prices are weighing on his party's hopes of keeping control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

On US strikes on Iran, 36 per cent of Americans said they approved of US strikes on Iran. Another 25 per cent said the benefits of the strikes had been worth the costs.