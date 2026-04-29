Southwest Airlines debuts 'Independence One' to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

Southwest Airlines has announced a new partnership with America250, the official initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. The airline that is renowned for “democratizing” the sky has unveiled a unique new livery called Independence One, according to Travel Agent Central.

Southwest Airlines partners with America250 to celebrate US 250th anniversary with new livery Independence One.(AP)

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Independence One will join two other aircraft with Southwest America themes: Liberty One, a second recently introduced aircraft painted in an American flag theme, and Freedom One, which has been in the fleet since 2021.

Bob Jordan, the president & chief executive officer at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement, “Southwest is proud to be a part of the 250th national celebration and to honor the same spirit of innovation, resilience, and optimism that has shaped our country and our Company.”

Read more: Southwest Airlines to end flight operations at 2 major US airports from June 4

What will the Independence one feature?

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{{^usCountry}} As the Airline is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US, they have announced the change in several design elements on the aircraft that will honor the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the Airline is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US, they have announced the change in several design elements on the aircraft that will honor the nation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Travel Agent Central, the aircraft will be painted in the US flag colors of red, white and blue with the year of independence 1776 written in giant quill script. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Travel Agent Central, the aircraft will be painted in the US flag colors of red, white and blue with the year of independence 1776 written in giant quill script. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the fuselage of the aircraft will feature the 13 stars denoting the 13 original colonies. The aircraft will also fashion the Declaration of Independence's main phrase, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the fuselage of the aircraft will feature the 13 stars denoting the 13 original colonies. The aircraft will also fashion the Declaration of Independence's main phrase, "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Each of the engine cowlings will have the Circle of stars from the original Betsy Ross flag. Finally, the nose and the winglet decal will have America250 written on them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each of the engine cowlings will have the Circle of stars from the original Betsy Ross flag. Finally, the nose and the winglet decal will have America250 written on them. {{/usCountry}}

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Independence One will formally join the fleet with its maiden scheduled trip from Dallas, Texas, the airline's hometown, to Philadelphia on April 29.

Read more: Chaos at US airport as man threatens to 'slap' Southwest staff over flight delay

Southwest volunteer service

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In a drive to make 2026 the biggest year of volunteerism in the nation's history, Southwest Airlines has announced its collaboration with America250 as the official airline of America Gives.

The airline will contribute up to $250,000 to this project in order to expand the scope of its workers' volunteerism and assist the NGOs they work with.

The goal of Southwest Airlines' We Serve Together grant is to increase the more than 180,000 hours of volunteer work that Southwest employees completed in 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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