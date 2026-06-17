Sparks, Nevada Navato Fire update: Huge blaze prompts evacuation orders; check map as scary visuals emerge

The Navato Fire near Sparks, Nevada prompted emergency evacuation orders on Tuesday. The vegetation fire is off Geno Martini Parkway & Garda Court in Washoe County. It is currently at 30 acres, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active fires across the US.

A vegetation fire was reported in Sparks, Nevada. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Sparks Fire Department has yet to comment on the incident. An evacuation map was also shared on WatchDuty. A local politician shared a photo of the fire and the evacuation map. “Hey neighbors, this is right behind of vista, near d’Andrea. Evacuate now in these zones. Stay safe,” Trista Gomez wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A local radio channel noted on X “An evacuation shelter is available at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th St, Sparks, for the Navato Fire Evacuees.” Local channel KTVN 2 News reported that people living in some areas near Vecchio are also being warned to prepare to leave as firefighters try to control the blaze. Navato Fire: Scary visuals from Sparks, Nevada {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local radio channel noted on X “An evacuation shelter is available at the Sparks Library, 1125 12th St, Sparks, for the Navato Fire Evacuees.” Local channel KTVN 2 News reported that people living in some areas near Vecchio are also being warned to prepare to leave as firefighters try to control the blaze. Navato Fire: Scary visuals from Sparks, Nevada {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A person on the Elon Musk-owned platform shared a photo of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person on the Elon Musk-owned platform shared a photo of the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Navato Fire is burning this evening East of Sparks, Nevada. The fire is active in grass, resources responding. 20+ acres,” they wrote. On Facebook too a photo of the ongoing blaze was shared.

“Fire reported in Sparks near « canyon hills park,” the local page noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person shared a photo showing the fire burning at a distance.

People near the D'Andrea Golf Club in Sparks also shared videos and photos of the ongoing fire.

“More views of the fire tonight by the D’Andrea Golf Club with nearby residents in a prepared to evacuate mode,” a local page noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In another video, smoke could be seen rising from the fire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We live relatively close to the fire currently off of vista up by d’andrea golf course,” a local wrote, expressing hope they would not be asked to evacuate.

Another video taken from a distance showed how far the fire had spread as the blaze glowed bright against the evening sky.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Scary scenes from Sparks tonight as fire season is upon us with brush fires now a daily occurrence in our area,” a local noted.

(This is a developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON