Spectrum TV app down update: Thousands complain of outage; when will services be restored

Spectrum TV app was down for thousands of customers on June 24. Downdetector, which logs site outages, showed nearly 3,000 people facing issues at the time of writing.

Spectrum TV app appeared to be down for thousands of users on June 24. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per the Downdetector map, most outages were reported from Los Angeles, Charlotte, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando, New York City, Tampa, Milwaukee, and Atlanta.

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With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on, plenty of customers complained about being unable to watch the football (soccer) matches.

Spectrum TV app down: Complaints flood social media

On the Downdetector comment section, one person wrote “Spectrum down Largo FL,” indicating they were from Florida and facing outages. Many complained that Zumo or the Xumo Stream Box, which is offered to Spectrum internet customers was not working.

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{{^usCountry}} Others on X added to this. An individual complained “10 mins before the game and Spectrum is down.” Meanwhile, another asked “@Ask_Spectrum is the app for spectrum TV down?.” When Spectrum asked them to reach out to customer service, the user complained that nobody was answering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others on X added to this. An individual complained “10 mins before the game and Spectrum is down.” Meanwhile, another asked “@Ask_Spectrum is the app for spectrum TV down?.” When Spectrum asked them to reach out to customer service, the user complained that nobody was answering. {{/usCountry}}

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One wrote “spectrum going down in LA during a mexico world cup match is PURE VIOLENCE,” sharing a screenshot from the company acknowledging the outage.

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Several others made their emotions clear with the Spectrum service. “I'm angry,” a person remarked. Another quipped about the most common solution offered to users if they complain of internet not working – that is – to try a hard reset.

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“Wait I just hard reset everything in my house including the toaster and I think it worked?!,” a user joked. Some also found workarounds to the issue. “Download the telemundo app sign in with spectrum within the app and its working,” one suggested, and another added “Thanks! It’s back up. I was crashing out and then signed up for YouTubeTV because it wouldn’t even let me sign in with the app.”

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Another added “BSFF SPECTRUM!! WHAT DO YOU MEAN SERVICE IS DOWN.”

When will Spectrum services be restored?

The screenshot shared showed that Spectrum intended to restore service by 10:00pm PT (1:00am ET). Ask Spectrum, where they take queries from customers, also wrote on X “Thank you for reaching out. I'm sorry our app is not working right now. We can look into this for you. We invite you to send us a DM at any time to begin. MD.”

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