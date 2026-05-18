Spencer Pratt loses cool over journalist mocking his LA mayoral campaign pledge: ‘If you lose your entire town…’

Spencer Pratt, reality TV personality and Los Angeles mayoral hopeful, lost his temper with a journalist who ridiculed his pledge to leave the city if he does not win the election.

Spencer Pratt, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, reacted angrily to a journalist's comments about his living conditions.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

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Pratt, who gained fame as a cast member of The Hills, is conducting a campaign reminiscent of Donald Trump’s, aiming to succeed Mayor Karen Bass. His campaign features erratic AI-generated advertisements and aggressive rhetoric targeting the Democrat’s handling of the catastrophic Palisades Fire from the last year.

During an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Pratt declared that he would be "done with trying to live in L.A.." should Bass be re-elected or if Democratic contender Nithya Raman secures victory in the election on November 3.

While referencing a Deadline article that highlighted these remarks, Marlow Stern, the chief correspondent for Variety and a former senior editor at the Daily Beast, noted that Pratt currently "lives in Santa Barbara," which is approximately 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives grim update as solving case may take longer than expected Spencer Pratt hits backs at Marlow Stern {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie sheriff gives grim update as solving case may take longer than expected Spencer Pratt hits backs at Marlow Stern {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In reaction, Pratt, who lost his residence in the Palisades Fire, experienced a complete breakdown at Stern while simultaneously expressing his frustrations regarding the condition of the media and politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In reaction, Pratt, who lost his residence in the Palisades Fire, experienced a complete breakdown at Stern while simultaneously expressing his frustrations regarding the condition of the media and politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“God help you if you try to make things right for your community… If you lose your entire town, ‘journalists’ mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned-out lot. Who raised you, dude?”

Where is Spencer Pratt residing?

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This is not the first occasion that the topic of Pratt's domestic situation has arisen during his campaign for the position of mayor in Los Angeles.

In a campaign video that was released last week, Pratt positioned himself in front of a silver Airstream on his charred property and criticized Bass and Raman for residing in luxurious mansions. “This is where I live,” he asserted.

Shortly thereafter, TMZ disclosed that Pratt has, in fact, been residing at Hotel Bel-Air, where the cost of rooms can reach up to $2,000 per night, for the past month. Pratt's spouse, fellow Hills alumna Heidi Montag, is currently living in Santa Barbara with their two children.

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Pratt attempted to justify the misleading campaign advertisement by stating to TMZ, “I have never told anyone I lived there,” " despite his statements in the video implying the contrary.

“The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara right now is temporary housing. This is semantics,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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