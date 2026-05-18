Spencer Pratt loses cool over journalist mocking his LA mayoral campaign pledge: ‘If you lose your entire town…’
Spencer Pratt, running for Los Angeles mayor, lost his temper with a journalist mocking his pledge to leave if he loses.
Spencer Pratt, reality TV personality and Los Angeles mayoral hopeful, lost his temper with a journalist who ridiculed his pledge to leave the city if he does not win the election.
Pratt, who gained fame as a cast member of The Hills, is conducting a campaign reminiscent of Donald Trump’s, aiming to succeed Mayor Karen Bass. His campaign features erratic AI-generated advertisements and aggressive rhetoric targeting the Democrat’s handling of the catastrophic Palisades Fire from the last year.
During an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Pratt declared that he would be "done with trying to live in L.A.." should Bass be re-elected or if Democratic contender Nithya Raman secures victory in the election on November 3.
While referencing a Deadline article that highlighted these remarks, Marlow Stern, the chief correspondent for Variety and a former senior editor at the Daily Beast, noted that Pratt currently "lives in Santa Barbara," which is approximately 90 miles north of Los Angeles.
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Spencer Pratt hits backs at Marlow Stern{{/usCountry}}
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Spencer Pratt hits backs at Marlow Stern{{/usCountry}}
In reaction, Pratt, who lost his residence in the Palisades Fire, experienced a complete breakdown at Stern while simultaneously expressing his frustrations regarding the condition of the media and politics.{{/usCountry}}
In reaction, Pratt, who lost his residence in the Palisades Fire, experienced a complete breakdown at Stern while simultaneously expressing his frustrations regarding the condition of the media and politics.{{/usCountry}}
“My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt wrote on X.{{/usCountry}}
“My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42-year-old man with two kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything,” Pratt wrote on X.{{/usCountry}}
“God help you if you try to make things right for your community… If you lose your entire town, ‘journalists’ mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned-out lot. Who raised you, dude?”
Where is Spencer Pratt residing?
This is not the first occasion that the topic of Pratt's domestic situation has arisen during his campaign for the position of mayor in Los Angeles.
In a campaign video that was released last week, Pratt positioned himself in front of a silver Airstream on his charred property and criticized Bass and Raman for residing in luxurious mansions. “This is where I live,” he asserted.
Shortly thereafter, TMZ disclosed that Pratt has, in fact, been residing at Hotel Bel-Air, where the cost of rooms can reach up to $2,000 per night, for the past month. Pratt's spouse, fellow Hills alumna Heidi Montag, is currently living in Santa Barbara with their two children.
Pratt attempted to justify the misleading campaign advertisement by stating to TMZ, “I have never told anyone I lived there,” " despite his statements in the video implying the contrary.
“The Airstream is a temporary facility. A hotel is a temporary facility. Where my kids are in Santa Barbara right now is temporary housing. This is semantics,” he added.