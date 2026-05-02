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Spirit Airlines shutdown row: The key Elizabeth Warren angle in carrier's decision — Why Biden ally is being blamed

Spirit Airlines has abruptly shut down, cancelling all flights due to a failed government bailout attempt.

Published on: May 02, 2026 09:27 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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American budget carrier Spirit Airlines has abruptly shut down operations, cancelling all flights nationwide after failing to secure a last-minute government bailout. In the latest development, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren facing online backlash over her stance on the proposed rescue.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

The airline announced on Saturday that it would cease operations immediately, advising passengers not to head to airports. The move follows the collapse of a proposed $500 million bailout plan linked to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to company statements, all flights and customer service operations have been halted. The airline thanked passengers for their support over its 34-year run, while warning that around 17,000 jobs could be impacted.

Spirit’s downfall comes after mounting financial stress, including rising fuel prices, operational setbacks, and failed restructuring efforts.

Also Read: How Iran war crisis led to shutdown of Spirit Airlines in US

What went wrong for Spirit?

Also Read: Spirit Airlines refund: 5 things travellers must know amid flight cancellations after shutdown

Warren was not alone in opposing the bailout. Republican Senator Ted Cruz also criticised the proposal, calling it a “terrible idea” and questioning government intervention in private business.

The shutdown has disrupted travel across major US routes, including cities like New York, Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles, as well as destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Passengers have been advised to seek refunds and alternative arrangements, as no further services will be provided by the airline.

Social media reactions

The controversy surrounding Elizabeth Warren has spilled onto social media. Some users raised concerns about access to reproductive healthcare after Warren reshared a post defending abortion pills as “safe and effective.”

One comment pointed out that in-person requirements would force patients to travel to states where abortion remains legal, calling the situation “impossible for most” and “terrifying.”

Another described the rollback of what they called “safe, evidence-based care” as political theatre, urging people to organise and protect access.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

elizabeth warren us news joe biden flights
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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