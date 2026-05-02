Spirit Airlines shutdown: US govt declares major support for passengers, workers amid major chaos

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy declared a set of initiatives on Saturday aimed at assisting Spirit Airlines customers who were abandoned following the company's abrupt closure after it was unable to secure a bailout agreement with federal authorities.

Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation, during a news conference in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is winding down operations after the troubled US discount carrier buckled under the weight of surging fuel prices and a government bailout dangled by US President Donald Trump fell through. Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

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The measures would permit stranded passengers to rebook their tickets with alternative airlines at limited or discounted rates.

“We’ve activated our airline partners to ensure passengers are not stranded, communities maintain route access, fares do not skyrocket, and Spirit’s workforce is connected to new job opportunities,” Duffy announced.

“In coordination with our airline partners, we’re taking ACTION to bring relief to Spirit customers and its workforce. From capped ticket prices for flyers who need to rebook to employees looking for job opportunities, there’s a lot of information you should be aware of,” he stated in a post on X.

Also Read: Spirit Airlines refund: 5 things travellers must know amid flight cancellations after shutdown

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Spirit ticketholders are eligible to present proof of purchase in order to access special pricing on JetBlue, Southwest, Delta, and United flights. These airlines are offering these prices for limited durations. However, ticket holders are advised to act quickly, as some promotions will expire within three days.

To take advantage of these special rates, individuals must provide at least a Spirit flight confirmation number along with proof of payment.

For further details, please consult the websites of each individual airline.

Lower fares

For consumers concerned about rising prices, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are providing reduced fares on high-demand Spirit routes. Allegiant has also pledged to maintain fare prices on routes that coincide with Spirit. To assist affected travelers, Frontier is offering discounts of up to 50% on base fares across its network until May 10.

Support to employees

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Most major US airlines are extending travel pass benefits and spare jump seats to Spirit pilots, flight attendants, and other employees who need to return home. They have also provided Spirit team members with preferential employment interviews to facilitate their transition.

Both American Airlines and United are developing microsites for Spirit employees seeking to continue their careers in aviation.

Refresher on Compensation Rules:

According to Spirit, the airline will automatically process refunds for any flight purchased using a credit card or debit card.

Ticket holders also have the option to:

1. Contact their credit card company: If the ticket was purchased with a credit card, the buyer may be protected under the Fair Credit Billing Act. They should reach out to their issuer to request a "chargeback" for services not provided.

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2. Review their travel insurance: If the individual has travel insurance, they should contact their provider to determine if their policy covers "insolvency" or "service cessation."

3. Submit a bankruptcy claim: A formal "proof of claim" can be filed with the bankruptcy court. It is important to note that this process may take time and could result in only a partial refund.

Sean Dufy blames Biden govt for Spirit Airlines shutdown

Duffy criticized the Biden administration for obstructing a merger between Spirit and JetBlue in 2024. Last month, President Donald Trump suggested that the US government might simply "purchase" the struggling airline. Nevertheless, Duffy opposed a possible $500 million bailout, stating, "What we don’t want to do is put good money after bad."

Here's what Spirit’s President said

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Dave Davis, Spirit’s President and CEO, attributed the airline's closure to the “sudden and sustained” rise in fuel prices.

According to the company, Spirit’s last flight was flight 1833, which operated from Detroit to Dallas and arrived early Saturday morning just after midnight.

The 34-year-old low-cost airline marks the first US airline to collapse for financial reasons in 25 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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