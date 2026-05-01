Spirit Airlines stock update: Why is the FLYYQ share crashing today? Explaining the shutdown

Shares of Spirit Airlines collapsed Friday after reports suggested the struggling carrier could be preparing to cease operations following stalled bailout negotiations with the US government. The airline’s stock plunged as much as 74% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. was moving toward a potential shutdown scenario after rescue discussions failed.

Spirit Airlines airplanes sit parked at Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, in Fort Lauderdale(REUTERS)

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At the same time, rival airline stocks rallied sharply, with JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines both climbing as investors reacted.

Read More: Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Why JetBlue and Frontier stocks are surging amid $500M bombshell report

Why Spirit Airlines stock is crashing

The latest sell-off followed reports that Spirit had run out of cash and was struggling to secure financing needed to continue operations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the airline faced mounting difficulties negotiating with creditors while also attempting to finalize a government-backed rescue package.

Bloomberg previously reported that talks involving a possible $500 million federal bailout had stalled, with lenders, including Citadel, resisting terms that could heavily impact their recoveries and claims.

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{{^usCountry}} The uncertainty surrounding the negotiations triggered panic among investors, sending Spirit shares sharply lower. Trump administration discussed bailout possibilities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The uncertainty surrounding the negotiations triggered panic among investors, sending Spirit shares sharply lower. Trump administration discussed bailout possibilities {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report comes after President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Spirit’s financial troubles last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report comes after President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Spirit’s financial troubles last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We’re thinking about doing it, helping them out, meaning bailing them out, or buying it,” Trump said, adding that the government could “sell it for a profit” when oil prices come down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’re thinking about doing it, helping them out, meaning bailing them out, or buying it,” Trump said, adding that the government could “sell it for a profit” when oil prices come down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier statements from the White House also blamed previous regulatory decisions for worsening the company’s financial position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier statements from the White House also blamed previous regulatory decisions for worsening the company’s financial position. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration argued Spirit “would ‘be on a much firmer financial footing had the Biden administration not recklessly blocked the airline’s merger with JetBlue’.” What happened to the JetBlue merger? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration argued Spirit “would ‘be on a much firmer financial footing had the Biden administration not recklessly blocked the airline’s merger with JetBlue’.” What happened to the JetBlue merger? {{/usCountry}}

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Spirit’s financial struggles intensified after a federal judge blocked its proposed $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue in 2024 on antitrust grounds. The court ruled the deal could reduce airline competition and potentially hurt consumers through higher fares.

Rising oil prices and increased jet fuel costs have further strained the carrier’s finances.

Is Spirit Airlines shutting down immediately?

Despite the reports, Spirit has not officially confirmed plans to stop operations. A company spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing negotiations but emphasized that normal operations continue for now.

“Spirit is operating as usual," they told Bloomberg.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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