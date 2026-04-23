How Trump team plans to rescue Spirit Airlines with $500M loan amid bankruptcy crisis | Explained

The Trump administration is weighing a plan to provide a financial lifeline to Spirit Airlines as the carrier struggles to stay afloat. According to reports by The Wall Street Journal, the government is in advanced talks to extend a loan of up to $500 million to the airline. A Spirit Airlines airplane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. (Bloomberg)

The proposed arrangement would give the federal government priority over other creditors, meaning it would have a senior claim on Spirit’s assets. In addition, the deal could allow the government to acquire a significant ownership stake through financial instruments such as warrants.

One person familiar with the discussions told The New York Times that the government’s stake could potentially reach as high as 90 percent.

The objective of the plan is to provide immediate liquidity while giving Spirit time to establish a sustainable long-term business strategy.

How the airline reached breaking point Spirit Airlines has faced mounting financial pressure in recent years, including filing for bankruptcy twice within a span of two years. Rising operating costs and spikes in jet fuel prices have further strained its finances, pushing the airline closer to potential liquidation.

The situation has also been shaped by regulatory decisions.

A White House spokesperson pointed to the Biden administration’s move to block Spirit’s merger with JetBlue Airways as a contributing factor to its current crisis. The failed merger had been widely viewed as a possible path to stability for the budget carrier.

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How Trump administration is approaching the crisis President Donald Trump has signaled openness to government intervention. Speaking in an interview, he said “maybe the federal government should help” the airline, while also adding that he would “love somebody to buy Spirit.”

Officials from the Transportation and Commerce Departments have been involved in discussions as part of broader efforts to monitor the health of the aviation sector.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said the administration is keeping track of “the overall health of the US aviation industry that millions of Americans rely on every day for essential travel and their livelihoods.”

The potential bailout would mark another instance of federal involvement in private industry during Trump’s second term.

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How stakeholders are reacting The possibility of government support has drawn backing from labor groups.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union said it is “hopeful that the government will recognize the needs for emergency funds especially in the current economic environment.”

Spirit Airlines has not confirmed the negotiations. In a statement, the company said it is continuing normal operations: “Guests can continue to book, travel and use tickets, credits and loyalty points as usual.”

If approved, the proposed loan could help preserve thousands of jobs and delay or prevent the airline’s collapse, though it is also likely to spark debate over the use of public funds to support a struggling private company.