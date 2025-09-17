Spirit Airlines flight diverted after close encounter with Trump's Air Force during UK visit; ‘You can see who it is’

Amid Donald Trump's ongoing second state visit to the UK, it has been revealed that a passenger plane passed too closely as Air Force One was traveling to the United Kingdom. US President Donald Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, eastern England, on September 16, 2025, on the first day of a two-day visit to the UK. US President Donald Trump arrived in the UK late Tuesday for a State Visit with his wife, Melania, a rare privilege made at the invitation of King Charles III. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

A Spirit Airlines flight was seen traveling toward Stanstead Airport on a similar path as Trump's airplane while the enormous Boeing 747 was soaring over New York.

Air traffic controllers warns pilots, ask them to ‘get off the iPad’

Air traffic controllers alerted the pilots of the passenger jet and they were immediately told to change their path. According to reports, there was not any chance of the planes crossing safety criteria because they were always miles apart.

The Spirit Flight 1300, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Boston did change course.

The frustrated controller urged pilots to "get off the iPad" and "pay attention".

The controller was heard giving instructions in the audio recording, as per he Mirror.

“Spirit 13 hundred, turn 20 degrees right, Spirit 13 hundred, turn 20 degrees right now, Spirit Wings 13 hundred, turn 20 degrees right immediately. Pay attention, Delta 951 Boston Centre, 134.0, Spirit 1300 traffic's off your left wing by six or eight miles, 747.”

Air traffic controller tells pilots; ‘Keep an eye out for him’

The controller even alerted the pilots about Trump, saying, “I'm sure you can see who it is. ”

“It's flight level is 320, maintain 330. Keep an eye out for him, his white and blue,” the pilots were told as per the Mirror.

Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the UK last night. They were welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who take them to Windsor Castle as they received ceremonial welcome from King Charles.

The King is expected to welcome the US president with the keynote address.

Melania will be shown an elaborate dollhouse built by Sir Edwin Lutyens more than a century ago by Queen Camilla.