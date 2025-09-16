‘Doing tremendous job’: Trump on PM Modi after call to wish him on birthday

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday eve and said he appreciated the "tremendous job" the Indian leader is doing. After weeks of turbulence over tariffs, India and the US resumed trade talks on Tuesday. (PTI File)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT.”

Earlier, PM Modi had taken to X to thank the US President and said he is also committed to taking the India-US ties to new heights.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he posted on X.

The development came hours after India and the US formally resumed trade talks in New Delhi, with the Indian government describing the discussions as "positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal".

A team from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, visited India on Tuesday. Meanwhile, India was represented by officials led by Rajesh Agarwal, special secretary, department of commerce.

“It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the Indian commerce ministry said in a statement.

The talks, which began in March-April, went off track after the imposition of tariffs by the US.

However, with some hiccups remaining, things are back on track. The change in pace of the ties came with a series of mutual-admiration posts by Trump and PM Modi.