Spirit Airlines bankruptcy filing: What it means for Labor Day flights, loyalty points, and your tickets

Spirit Airlines has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year, after efforts to stabilize its business fell short. The Florida-based low-cost carrier made the filing on Friday in New York, citing assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to Bloomberg. Passengers in the cabin of a Spirit Airlines plane en route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US.(Bloomberg)

Following the bankruptcy news, Spirit's shares dropped 51% in post-market trading on Friday, falling to $0.60 as of 4:20 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Man sets himself on fire at busy airport after ‘arguing with wife over a call'

Fleet cuts and network redesign ahead

According to CNBC, Spirit announced it will reduce its flight network and shrink its fleet, in an effort to cut annual costs by "hundreds of millions of dollars."

The company plans to:

"Double down" on cost-cutting efforts Redesign its route network Scale back its presence in select markets Optimize fleet size to improve efficiency

In a news release, Spirit CEO Dave Davis said, “Since emerging from our previous restructuring, which was targeted exclusively on reducing Spirit’s funded debt and raising equity capital, it has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future.”

Also Read: Why Las Vegas tourism seeing major declines in air travel and hotel bookings

Operations, bookings, and loyalty program unaffected

In a letter to customers, Spirit assured passengers that the bankruptcy filing will not affect daily operations, ticket validity, or its loyalty program.

According to Market Watch, the airline confirmed that:

All tickets, credits, and loyalty points remain valid Wages and benefits for employees and contractors will continue uninterrupted

The airline also confirmed that Labor Day weekend flights will operate as scheduled.

Spirit Airlines previously filed for bankruptcy in November 2024 after years of financial losses, failed merger attempts, and rising debt.