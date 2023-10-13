Splatoon 3 announces ‘Splatoween’ event to celebrate Halloween the spooky way- with zombies, skeletons and ghosts

Nintendo has announced the return of the ‘Splatoween’ event for Splatoon 3. However, this time you have to decide sides before you celebrate the much-awaited spooky festival of Halloween.

Nintendo took to X (Formerly Twitter) to announce the event, writing, "There’s a creepy feeling and a chill in the air, Splatoween is coming!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nintendo took to X (Formerly Twitter) to announce the event, writing, "There’s a creepy feeling and a chill in the air, Splatoween is coming!

The question: Which would be the best friend, a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost? Pick your team then join Turf War battles online to support them!

This #Splatoon3 in-game event kicks off 10/27 at 5pm PT!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Specifically, Nintendo is excited to know which of the three would make your best friend. You have the option of three spooky creatures: a zombie, a skeleton, or a ghost.

When you choose your side, you'll have to fight a turf battle to support your choice.

‘SPLATOWEEN’ Event

Halloween this year can also be celebrated with Splatoween.

The event, sponsored by Splatoon 3, a Nintendo video game, kicks off at 5 p.m. on October 27.

There is no information on when it finishes though, so set out your time of the day to enjoy the celebration.

An established fact is that you'll for sure have to explain your reasoning through family-friendly violence.

‘SPLATOWEEN’ Event- New Headgears

The Undead Head: This gear wraps your Inkling's head in mummy-like bandages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Swim Reaper: This piece adds a Kraken-like eldritch visage to your character.

The Plankton Walker: This headgear turns you into a pirate captain though without your scary ghostly crew.

The Bleak Beak: This one is a truly spooky-spirited plague doctor mask.

Though post its launch in September 2022, Splatoon 3 has had quite a few successful events, this will be the game's first Halloween celebration.

This celebration marks the return of the Splatoween event from Splatoon 2, which also debuted spooky in-game gears, creepy decorations for Inkopolis and a new main screen.

Happy Halloween!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!