Spotify not working? Streaming giant issues update as outage frustrates users: 'First Xbox, now this'

Spotify is experiencing an outage affecting thousands of users across the United States. Many users are reporting issues such as failed page loads and error messages including "Something went wrong" and "Page not available."

Spotify is down. (Unsplash)

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According to Downdetector, reports began surging around 3 p.m. EDT on Monday, and the platform had logged more than 4,000 user reports by 4 p.m. EDT.

Spotify acknowledged the disruption on X, writing: "We're aware of some issues right now with our web page and are checking them out!"

The company has not yet provided an estimated timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

Spotify outage frustrates users

Spotify's outage comes as Xbox users continue to grapple with service issues that have lasted for more than 15 hours. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration over back-to-back disruptions.

"It’s not working on any of my devices. Not my Xbox, my laptop, or my phone," one person wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another reported, "Can't login to Spotify Creators. Keep getting a message that "You don’t have access to this show." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reported, "Can't login to Spotify Creators. Keep getting a message that "You don’t have access to this show." {{/usCountry}}

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A third user asked, “Is anyone else having an issue with Spotify but specifically the web player? Like I can play music on my phone but I can't on my computer and it's really annoying."

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One frustrated user wrote, "I am genuinely heartbroken i cannot listen to my wonderful music right now & i will never forgive you."

Another shared, "Does anyone know how to fix this issue? Spotify can't play right now. I've cleared the entire browser cache, the whole history, and it still shows me this. On my phone it works fine, but on the PC I get this problem."

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