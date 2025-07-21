Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Stabbings at Oregon ‘pop-up’ rave leave four injured, suspect in custody

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 07:25 am IST

There were multiple fights at the Portland rave and four people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital.

Four teenagers including one later arrested as a suspect were stabbed during a “pop-up” rave party involving hundreds of people on a public esplanade in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Portland esplanade rave ends in chaos as four teens stabbed(Representative image/AFP)
Police were called to a report of a stabbing at 3:19 am Saturday and found the outdoor party underway at the Eastbank Esplanade, a recreational path along the Willamette River.

There were multiple fights at the scene and four people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital, police said. Two had serious injuries and the other two required stitches or other bandaging.

Among the injured was a 19-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon, man who police identified as the suspect. He was jailed Saturday night following his release from the hospital on three counts of felony assault and three weapons violations, according to police and jail records.

