Stanton evacuation update: Orange County orders reissued after Garden Grove chemical leak

Evacuation orders were reissued in parts of Orange County, California, on Friday morning following a chemical leak at a facility in Garden Grove.

Chemical leak at a facility in Garden Grove has sparked evacuation orders.(UnSplash)

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The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said the evacuation zone includes areas north of Garden Grove Boulevard, east of Springdale Avenue, west of Dale Street and south of Orangewood Avenue. These neighborhoods are located near Stanton.

"We recognize that evacuations place a significant burden on our community. Yesterday’s cooling operation was successful, and the facility and industrial crews initially made progress toward product removal," the OCFA said on X. "However, an inoperable valve on the tank has created additional operational challenges, preventing complete mitigation at this time."

In a separate update, the agency said evacuation orders were being reissued “as a precautionary measure” while crews continued mitigation efforts.

“Due to changing conditions, evacuation orders are being reissued as a precautionary measure while mitigation operations continue,” OCFA added. "Updates will be provided as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience. Our community’s safety remains our top priority."

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Authorities said an industrial tank containing a flammable, toxic and self-heating substance began leaking at an aerospace-related manufacturing facility.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 12000 block of Western Avenue in Garden Grove just before 3:40 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a hazardous materials incident.

Fire officials said the business operating at the location produces plastic components used in the aerospace industry.

"We are currently responding to a situation at our Garden Grove site. Emergency response protocols were activated immediately, and the area has been secured. Fire Brigade and specialized hazardous material teams are on site and assessing the situation," a spokesperson for GKN Aerospace told CBS News.

"There are no reports of injuries at this time and our priority remains the safety of our employees, responders, and the surrounding community. We will provide verified updates as soon as more information becomes available."

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Officials have not yet determined what caused the leak. Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

Also Read: Santa Clarita Valencia fire update: Blaze seen near Auto Center Court after Knight Fire scare; chilling videos emerge

Evacuation centers open

Residents of Stanton: Stanton City Hall/Community Center at 7800 Katella Avenue, Stanton. Residents of Garden Grove: Rancho Alamitos High School at 11351 Dale Street, Garden Grove.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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