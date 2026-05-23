Staten Island fire, explosion reports: What's happening in Richmond Terrace? Details emerge

A major fire on Staten Island, following reports of explosions and heavy smoke coming from Richmond Terrace, provoked an extensive emergency response on Friday.

Emergency crews rushed to Richmond Terrace on Staten Island after a major fire and reported explosions triggered a large-scale FDNY response(Unsplash)

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After reports of an explosion and intense fire at a shipyard building along Richmond Terrace, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) declared a third alarm and deployed large numbers of firefighters to the scene.

According to local outlet SILive, the fire drew a major response from the FDNY, with numerous fire units, emergency vehicles and police personnel rushing to the scene as smoke became visible across portions of Staten Island.

FDNY declared “All Hands” code

The incident happened at 3075 Richmond Terrace, where local media and emergency alert accounts first reported an explosion in a confined-space emergency involving shipyard workers.

Around 3:40 p.m., emergency radio reports reported the fire on Richmond Terrace between Mersereau and Andros avenues.

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{{^usCountry}} Initial reports from emergency monitoring accounts suggested the incident may have begun with an explosion in a confined-space emergency inside the Mariners Harbor. NYC Fire Wire reported on X that two workers were trapped inside the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial reports from emergency monitoring accounts suggested the incident may have begun with an explosion in a confined-space emergency inside the Mariners Harbor. NYC Fire Wire reported on X that two workers were trapped inside the building. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Confined-space emergencies are considered among the most dangerous industrial rescue situations because of risks involving fire, toxic gases, structural collapse and limited access for rescue crews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confined-space emergencies are considered among the most dangerous industrial rescue situations because of risks involving fire, toxic gases, structural collapse and limited access for rescue crews. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FDNY escalated the response to a third alarm as conditions intensified, bringing additional firefighters, EMS crews and specialized rescue personnel to the waterfront industrial site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDNY escalated the response to a third alarm as conditions intensified, bringing additional firefighters, EMS crews and specialized rescue personnel to the waterfront industrial site. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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