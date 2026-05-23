Opelousas Walmart shooting update: Two detained after Creswell Lane shooting; first details on suspects

The scene is now secure. There is heavy law enforcement in the area. A person shared a photo with police vehicles visible outside.

A shooting was reported at the Opelousas Walmart at 1629 Creswell Lane, Opelousas, in Louisiana on Friday. The incident did not leave any people with injuries but two suspects were in custody.

Local channel KADN reported that the two in custody are teens, and the others of the group fled from the store.

The statement from the Opelousas Police Department read “The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside Walmart located on Creswell Lane. At this time, two individuals are in custody and no injuries have been reported thus far. The scene remains active as investigators continue processing evidence and gathering information.”

They added that Walmart was temporarily closed till the investigation was completed. “Law enforcement is asking the public to please stay clear of the area to allow officers and investigators to safely conduct their work. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available,” the statement added.