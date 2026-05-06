Statesboro shooting reports: What's happening near Azul Tex-Mex in Georgia? 'Check on your people'

Update: Statesboro Police Department confirmed the shooting, stating, "There is heavy police presence on S. Main Street at both Azul’s and El Jalapeño. We are currently investigating a shooting as well as a vehicle accident that happened in that area, so please avoid the general location if at all possible. We will have further information for you tomorrow."

Possible shooting in Statesboro, Georgia.(Unsplash)

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The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office also urged the public to stay away, saying, "Please avoid the area of South Main Street at this time. The road is currently closed between Jones Avenue and Tillman Road, including portions near Fair Road. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We have units on scene assisting the Statesboro Police Department."

The statement added, "This is an active scene, and we ask that you please avoid the area to allow first responders to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Details about the shooting, including the number of victims and any suspect information, have not yet been released.

Also Read: Who is Seung Han Ho? Suspect identified in Carrollton, Texas shooting near Gwangjang Korean Market

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{{^usCountry}} Initial report: Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest a possible shooting near Azul Tex-Mex Express in Statesboro, Georgia. Photos and videos circulating online show police activity in the area, though authorities have not confirmed the shooting. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial report: Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest a possible shooting near Azul Tex-Mex Express in Statesboro, Georgia. Photos and videos circulating online show police activity in the area, though authorities have not confirmed the shooting. Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "Just saw a post that there was a shooting at Azul in Statesboro. That even Rincon PD drove up. Hope nobody got killed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on Facebook, "Just saw a post that there was a shooting at Azul in Statesboro. That even Rincon PD drove up. Hope nobody got killed." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Ya'll be careful out there. Please. Something has happened in Statesboro. A possible shooting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Ya'll be careful out there. Please. Something has happened in Statesboro. A possible shooting." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third resident reported, “What done happened at azul in statesboro on campus?! got the cops and ambulances out there rn!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third resident reported, “What done happened at azul in statesboro on campus?! got the cops and ambulances out there rn!” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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