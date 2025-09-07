Stephen King says Trump supporters will stop backing US prez in future, White House responds

Novelist Stephen King said Donald Trump's supporters will likely deny backing the former president in the future. The White House dismissed the claim, pointing to King’s long history of criticizing Donald Trump. King, 77, spoke to The Sunday Times and said he believes many Trump voters will later pretend they never supported him. (Kevin Payravi/ Wikimedia Commons, AFP)

King, 77, spoke to The Sunday Times and said he believes many Trump voters will later pretend they never supported him. “There’s a story about the home run that was heard around the world,” King said. “There are… tens of thousands of people who will say, ‘I saw Bobby Thomson hit that home run,’ and there were only, like, 5,000 people in the stands that day.”

“So I think the opposite is true [with Trump]. Twenty or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.’”

The White House responded to King’s remarks. “Since Stephen has spent so long writing fiction, it’s understandable that he’d have no grasp on reality,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

King also criticized the Trump administration

King also criticized the Trump administration’s approach to immigration. He compared it to dystopian stories from the past. “If I wrote this in a book in 1965 — if it got published at all — it would be published as an allegory like ‘Animal Farm,’” he said.

“Nobody would have believed where we are today, with Gestapo agents in the street — they call themselves ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], but they’re basically guys that are armed, they are wearing masks, they have huge amounts of money to spend and they are everywhere,” King added.

King also admitted that many of his fans may support Trump. “I’m aware of it. There’s never been, you know, an organized boycott,” he said.

“I feel I have an obligation to say what I think and be clear about it. It’s a question, like the song says, ‘Which side are you on?’”