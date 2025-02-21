Menu Explore
Steve Bannon breaks silence after being accused of doing Nazi salute

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 21, 2025 11:50 PM IST

Steve Bannon addresses the allegations surrounding his controversial gesture at CPAC.

Steve Bannon has broken his silence after being accused of doing a Nazi salute at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Speaking to Daily Mail, the former White House strategist for Donald Trump slammed the liberal media for alleging he made the controversial hand gesture during Friday's event outside of Washington, DC.

Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)
Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

Steve Bannon breaks silence after being accused of doing Nazi salute

“That was a wave to the crowd,” Bannon told the outlet. “And it shows you how petrified, particularly, the Daily Mail,” he added.

The 71-year-old went on to say that the allegations were an insult to the crowd of MAGA supporters who were gathered at the CPAC.

The accusations against Bannon came after Elon Musk was accused of doing a “Nazi” salute during Trump's inauguration on January 20.

“Once again, this is the left-wing media insulting these people,” the right-wing podcaster continued to say, adding, “The speech was about them. They have to understand something: These people can't be bought, they can't be defeated.”

During his Friday address, Bannon riled up the crowd by demanding an unconstitutional third term for Trump. “The future of America is MAGA, OK? And the future of MAGA is Donald J. Trump. We want Trump in ’28. That’s what they can’t stand.”

“A man like Trump comes along only once or twice in a country‘s history, right?” the former investment banker said, drawing chants of “we want Trump” from the audience.

Bannon whipped out a quick wave, which several argued to be the controversial gesture, to the crowd after yelling, “Fight, fight, fight.”

As videos and photos from Bannon's CPAC address went viral on social media, netizens began slamming him over his gesture.

Joshua Reed Eakle, president of the Project Liberal organization, wrote, “Steve Bannon, after calling for Trump to be President for life, did a Nazi salute on stage at CPAC.”

“Nazism has officially taken over the GOP. The few remaining conservatives have a choice: either leave the party and obstruct it—or choose to be complicit,” Eakle added.

See More
