Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk reveals why people ‘are hating him more’: 'Antibody reaction to DOGE'

ByAshley Paul
Feb 21, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Elon Musk revealed why he thinks people are hating him more now. He called it an “antibody reaction”.

Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump's ‘First Buddy’ and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has revealed why he feels people are hating him more now.

Elon Musk was asked why he thinks people are hating him now. His answer: Antibody reaction(AFP)
Elon Musk was asked why he thinks people are hating him now. His answer: Antibody reaction(AFP)

During a Fox News interview with Trump, Musk was asked why there's a “rage against you now”. The report said, “First they hated President Trump, now they hate both of you.”

Musk immediately responded to the question saying it is due to an “antibody reaction”. “I think we're seeing an antibody reaction [against DOGE] from those who are receiving the waste and fraudulent money.”

Trump has created the special government division DOGE to slash government spending and return the saved money to American citizens. This was one of his most important poll promises, along with sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries.

Musk went on to share a lesson he learnt during his time at PayPal. “You know who complained the loudest and the quickest and with the most righteous indignation? The fraudsters,” he said.

“That's who complained first, loudest, and they would generally have this immense overreaction. That's how we knew they were the fraudsters," Musk explained.

Responding to an X account that shared the clip from the Fox News interview, Musk said, “Fraudsters complain the loudest.”

DOGE Dividend

Days ago, Musk had also reacted to an entrepreneur's suggestion to return the money that DOGE saves to American taxpayers. According to the entrepreneur, James Fishback, DOGE is reportedly achieving $1 billion in savings per day.

Fishback proposed “DOGE Dividend” be paid out to tax paying households in the US. He described it as a “tax refund cheque to be sent after the expiration of DOGE in July 2026, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE”.

As per Fishback's proposal, each taxpaying American household would receive $5,000 if DOGE achieves its goals by cutting spending.

“Will check with the President,” Musk had responded to Fishback's proposal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On