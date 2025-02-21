Elon Musk reveals why people ‘are hating him more’: 'Antibody reaction to DOGE'

Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump's ‘First Buddy’ and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has revealed why he feels people are hating him more now. Elon Musk was asked why he thinks people are hating him now. His answer: Antibody reaction(AFP)

During a Fox News interview with Trump, Musk was asked why there's a “rage against you now”. The report said, “First they hated President Trump, now they hate both of you.”

Musk immediately responded to the question saying it is due to an “antibody reaction”. “I think we're seeing an antibody reaction [against DOGE] from those who are receiving the waste and fraudulent money.”

Trump has created the special government division DOGE to slash government spending and return the saved money to American citizens. This was one of his most important poll promises, along with sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries.

Musk went on to share a lesson he learnt during his time at PayPal. “You know who complained the loudest and the quickest and with the most righteous indignation? The fraudsters,” he said.

“That's who complained first, loudest, and they would generally have this immense overreaction. That's how we knew they were the fraudsters," Musk explained.

Responding to an X account that shared the clip from the Fox News interview, Musk said, “Fraudsters complain the loudest.”

DOGE Dividend

Days ago, Musk had also reacted to an entrepreneur's suggestion to return the money that DOGE saves to American taxpayers. According to the entrepreneur, James Fishback, DOGE is reportedly achieving $1 billion in savings per day.

Fishback proposed “DOGE Dividend” be paid out to tax paying households in the US. He described it as a “tax refund cheque to be sent after the expiration of DOGE in July 2026, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE”.

As per Fishback's proposal, each taxpaying American household would receive $5,000 if DOGE achieves its goals by cutting spending.

“Will check with the President,” Musk had responded to Fishback's proposal.