Stevenson Ranch Max Fire: Huge blaze in Los Angeles County prompts shelter-in-place order; scary videos emerge

A brush fire, dubbed Max Fire broke out southeast of Pico Canyon Road & Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch, in Los Angeles County, California. The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday, was at 3 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty.

Smoke from Max Fire in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, California, visible from the road.(Facebook/City of Santa Clarita Government)

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The City of Santa Clarita issued a statement about the ongoing situation. “The fire is currently estimated at 3 to 4 acres and is burning southeast of Pico Canyon Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway in Stevenson Ranch. A Shelter-in-Place has been requested for the area near Pico Canyon Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway (Zone STV-PICO).”

"If you are in the affected area:

• Remain indoors

• Close all windows and doors

• Turn off fans and air conditioning if smoke is present

• Be prepared to evacuate if conditions change", the alert read.

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{{^usCountry}} “Structure protection is being established in the 25100 Block of Summerhill Lane and along Southwind Court, per units on scene,” a WatchDuty update read. A Shelter-In-Place has been issued for Zone STV-PICO and a 2nd alarm response has been requested as per WatchDuty. “Structure protection is being established off Gloriso Lane and Favoloso Court to the east of the fire,” an update came from the site which tracks wildfire breakouts across the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Structure protection is being established in the 25100 Block of Summerhill Lane and along Southwind Court, per units on scene,” a WatchDuty update read. A Shelter-In-Place has been issued for Zone STV-PICO and a 2nd alarm response has been requested as per WatchDuty. “Structure protection is being established off Gloriso Lane and Favoloso Court to the east of the fire,” an update came from the site which tracks wildfire breakouts across the US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not immediately known and there are no updates on any injuries at this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not immediately known and there are no updates on any injuries at this time. {{/usCountry}}

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The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station also shared a map of the area being impacted by the blaze and advised "Residents in the affected area should:

• Bring all people and pets indoors.

• Remain inside with doors and windows closed.

• Monitor official updates and be prepared to follow additional instructions from emergency personnel." They added that the shelter-in-place was for ‘southeast of Pico Canyon Rd. and Stevenson Ranch Pkwy.’

Max Fire: Scary visuals from Stevenson Ranch blaze

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A video showed thick smoke visible in the area.

One person shared a map of where the fire was burning. “Ouch fire in Stevenson Ranch, south of Pico including Hamburger Hill!,” they remarked on X.

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A local reporter also shared a video and wrote “Quick time lapse of the Max Fire burning above Stevenson Ranch. The latest has it around 3-4 acres with some structures possibly threatened. The Southern Oaks and Sunset Pointe neighborhoods south of Pico Canyon are under a shelter in place.”

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One person living close to the where the blaze broke out captured the intensity of the fire.

“Big fire just broke out behind our house. We’re evacuating now trying to figure out where we’re gonna go. We may not have to worry about packing to move after all,” they wrote.

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Another person shared a photo of the blaze from the road, where thick smoke was visible from quite far off. You can see the photo here.

“Stevenson Ranch Fire right now,” the individual posted on a Santa Clarita community page on Facebook.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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