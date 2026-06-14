Pine Tree Fire update: Wildfire grows after military jet crashes near Rimrock Lake; pilot ejects safely

A military jet crashed near Rimrock Lake in Washington state on Saturday afternoon, triggering a wildfire. Firefighting operations comprise at least one engine and helicopters from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service, per Komo News. Firefighters quickly responded after the military jet crash ignited a wildfire in the surrounding vegetation on the south side of the Rimrock Lake. (Representational) (Unsplash)

Authorities said the pilot successfully ejected before the crash and was taken to a hospital. The incident remains under investigation as emergency crews work to contain the fire sparked by the aircraft.

Rimrock Lake is located in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 35 miles west of Yakima County and is a popular destination for camping, boating and outdoor recreation.

Read more: Jordan Lobster Farms on fire? Massive blaze reported in Island Park, NY

Firefighters quickly responded after the crash The Naches Fire Department reported that the aircraft crashed north of Rimrock Lake, a popular recreation area in Yakima County located within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Firefighters quickly responded after the crash ignited a wildfire in the surrounding vegetation on the south side of the lake.

According to an update shared by fire-tracking account Daniel Fire Truck on X, the wildfire caused by the crash had grown to approximately two acres and was being managed as the “Pine Tree Fire”.

“The Fire caused by the Fighter Jet Crashing is currently 2 acres, being called the #PineTreeFire with Air Attack overhead, Copter 2 just left the Area.”

However, HT.com cannot independently verify this information.

Evacuations in order and the area to be avoided According to Naches fire officials, the 1200 Rd system on the south side of Rimrock is closed, and numerous law enforcement agencies are presently evacuating campers from the area.

People have been warned by firefighters to avoid the area southeast of Mount Rainier National Park.

According to a statement from the Naches Fire personnel, before leaving the area, they finished protecting the structures close to the Bear Creek cabins. “Our tender will remain on scene through the afternoon and will likely return (Sunday) morning to support mop up operations of the fire,” the statement reads.