Jordan Lobster Farms on fire? Massive blaze reported in Island Park, NY

A large fire broke out at Jordan Lobster Farms, a well-known seafood restaurant and market in Island Park, New York, on Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park, New York, on Saturday evening.(Representational) (Unsplash)

Initial reports indicated that firefighters encountered flames on both floors of the two-story building and requested mutual aid as crews worked to contain the blaze.

According to the alert, firefighters were dispatched to 1 Pettit Place shortly after 7 p.m. local time. Responders reported a working fire inside the restaurant, leading officials to upgrade the incident to a second alarm.

Jordan Lobster Farms sits along Reynolds Channel in Nassau County and is one of Long Island's best-known seafood destinations. The business has operated for decades and attracts residents and visitors seeking fresh seafood, lobster dinners and waterfront dining.