Strait of Hormuz update: How many ships have gone through today after Iran's decision?

Iran confirmed on Friday that it has fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. This comes as President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports 'will remain in full force; until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear program.

A drone view shows the Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I, an oil tanker that sailed through the Strait of Hormuz(REUTERS)

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the strait, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold.

FOLLOW: US Iran news LIVE: 'Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again,' claims Trump

Trump creates confusion

Trump initially celebrated the Iranian announcement, posting on social media that the strait was "fully open and ready for full passage.” But minutes later, he issued another post saying the U.S. Navy's blockade would continue “UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, multiple ships appeared to cross the strait on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, multiple ships appeared to cross the strait on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple ships cross US blockade line {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple ships cross US blockade line {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the ongoing blockade, tracking data analyzed by BBC Verify indicates that at least four vessels originating from Iranian ports have crossed the US-enforced blockade line in the Gulf of Oman. Three of those ships - Shabdis, Tava 4 and Azargoun - are under US sanctions and are currently broadcasting positions off the coast of India. Another vessel, Ashkan3 25278, appears to have reached Karachi, Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the ongoing blockade, tracking data analyzed by BBC Verify indicates that at least four vessels originating from Iranian ports have crossed the US-enforced blockade line in the Gulf of Oman. Three of those ships - Shabdis, Tava 4 and Azargoun - are under US sanctions and are currently broadcasting positions off the coast of India. Another vessel, Ashkan3 25278, appears to have reached Karachi, Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More: ‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

In addition, at least three other sanctioned tankers linked to Iran have crossed the blockade line, though they were not flagged as departing directly from Iranian ports, BBC reported.

Reuters, citing ship tracking data, eported that a group of around 20 ships including container ships, bulk carriers and tankers was seen moving in the Gulf towards the exit via the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening.

US says some vessels turned back

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported partial compliance with the blockade, noting that several vessels reversed course. CENTCOM said on Thursday that in the first 72 hours of the blockade, 14 vessels had ‘turned around to comply with the blockade at the direction of American forces’.

Stock market reacts to Hormuz news

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Stocks rallied sharply on Friday after the Hormuz update came in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the gains, climbing 2.0%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.3%, extending a five-day winning streak and moving back above its previous record set in January. The Nasdaq 100 also surged 1.3%, marking its 13th consecutive day of gains—the longest such run since 2013, and setting a new record high.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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