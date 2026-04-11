Strait of Hormuz will be open ‘fairly soon’: Trump ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that the Strait of Hormuz will be open “fairly soon” while talking to reporters ahead of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump also said that he is not going to allow Iran to charge a fee in Strait of Hormuz.(File Photo/REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said that the Strait will be open “with or without” Iran's cooperation.

"We're going to open up the gulf with or without them...or the strait as they call it. I think it's going to go pretty quickly, and if it doesn't, we'll be able to finish it off," Trump said.

“We will have that open fairly soon,” he added.

The United States President also reiterated his claim that Iran is militarily defeated.

Also read: Iran delegation arrives in Pak as skepticism, preconditions cloud peace talks with US

When asked about Iran charging a toll to vessels passing the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that he is “not going to allow that”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “No, we're not going to allow that, it's international water. If they're doing that, we're not going to let that happen,” he said. ‘No nuclear weapon’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No, we're not going to allow that, it's international water. If they're doing that, we're not going to let that happen,” he said. ‘No nuclear weapon’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trump said that a good deal with Iran for him would be the one where Iran has “no nuclear weapon”. Reiterating his claim that Iran's regime has changed, Trump said, “I think it's already been pretty big regime change but we never had that as a criteria. No nuclear weapon, that 99% of it,” he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said that a good deal with Iran for him would be the one where Iran has “no nuclear weapon”. Reiterating his claim that Iran's regime has changed, Trump said, “I think it's already been pretty big regime change but we never had that as a criteria. No nuclear weapon, that 99% of it,” he told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US President was also asked if he was open to more talks with Iran or the upcoming negotiations are a “one-and-done talk”, to which he said that he will have to wait and “see what happens tomorrow”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President was also asked if he was open to more talks with Iran or the upcoming negotiations are a “one-and-done talk”, to which he said that he will have to wait and “see what happens tomorrow”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘Loading ships with best ammunition’: Trump details US plan if talks fail with Iran

"They've been talking for 47 years with other Presidents — and we're not doing much talking."

Trump's fresh remarks come just hours after he described how the US forces were preparing for if the talks do not prove to be fruitful. He said that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail.

"We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart," Trump told the New York Post in a telephonic interview.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that if the talks failed, the US would load its ships with "the best weapons ever made and will be using them very effectively".

“But we’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON