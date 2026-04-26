Strongsville, Costco shooting reports: Police respond amid active shooter reports; what we know

A massive police response is underway at the Costco store near the Plaza at Southpark on Royalton Road, Strongsville, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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There are reports of one person being shot inside the store, with some claiming citing police scanner that it is an active shooter situation. As of now, the police in Strongsville Police Department have not confirmed it as a shooting. Local Fox affiliate Fox 8 reports that police said it is an “active scene.”

However, multiple visitors at the mall report on social media that that an active shooter situation unfolded briefly at the mall.

“There was an active shooter at the Strongsville Costco 20 min ago. I had just walked in,” a visitor named Lisa Kradlak wrote on Facebook. “They must have been a minute behind me. I’m fine but really shaken. I cannot imagine kids going thru this ALL THE TIME.”

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A visitor shared details of the incident on Facebook. (Facebook)

{{^usCountry}} According to 19 News Cleveland, the Costco store has been closed for the day, but it will reopen tomorrow. Police said there is no active threat for the community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to 19 News Cleveland, the Costco store has been closed for the day, but it will reopen tomorrow. Police said there is no active threat for the community. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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