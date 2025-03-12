Sudiksha Konanki missing: Chilling video shows Indian-origin student staggering while walking with ‘person of interest’

As search for Sudiksha Konanki, the missing Indian-origin student, has entered its sixth day, she can be seen wobbling while strolling arm in arm with an Iowa man who has been named as a “person of interest” in her disappearance case. Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old student of Indian origin at the University of Pittsburgh, has been reported missing in the Dominican Republic. (Instagram/ america_nri_la_frustration)

The missing University of Pittsburgh student, 20, was last seen by Joshua Steven Riibe of tiny Rock Rapids on March 6 at the posh Punta Cana resort.

In the new surveillance footage, the duo can be seen strolling near a beach at 4:15 am while locking hands as Konanki's buddies who accompanied her forspring vacation pass by, reported Noticias SIN.

The still-missing student appears to stumble sometimes as Riibe, sporting a muscle shirt, seems to snap selfies as the they attempt to walk in a straight line.

What police said about Joshua Steven Riibe

After a power outage, Konanki, a Virginia native, and her friends rushed to the beach from a disco at the Riu Republica Hotel, according to the Dominican Republic National Police.

The majority of the group left the beach around 5.50 am, leaving behind Riibe and Konanki, police added.

Local reports state that Riibe has provided three different versions of what transpired when he dropped out drunk on the beach after exiting the rocky surf, only to discover Konanki had vanished.

Chad Quinn, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office near Konanki's hometown, confirmed that Riibe is not a suspect as the case has not been designated as a criminal investigation, according to NY POST. “It is our understanding that he is a US citizen who was vacationing in Punta Cana, not part of the group traveling with the missing person.”

He further told The POST that several people have been “interviewed by the Dominican National Police with the assistance of the FBI and this is continuing.”

About 300 law enforcement officers, including the FBI, are involved in the search operation, according to authorities on the Caribbean island.

At first, the local authorities said Konanki died by drowning while swimming. Her family, however, thinks she may have been abducted and is a victim of crime.