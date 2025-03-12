Lip reader reveals what Virginia runner told opponent before hitting her with baton during relay race

The Virginia track runner accused of hitting her opponent with a baton during a 4x200 metre relay race yelled at the younger athlete, according to a lip reader. Alaila Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, recently sparked outrage for allegedly attacking Kaelen Tucker, a Brookville High School junior, during the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University on March 7. Virginia track star allegedly yelled at her opponent before striking her with a baton, according to a report (@CollinRugg/X)

Lip reader reveals what Virginia track star Alaila Everett told opponent Kaelen Tucker before allegedly hitting her with baton

LipReader founder Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail that Everett yelled “get off” and “hey oh” as she struck Tucker's head with the baton. At the time of the alleged attack, the two athletes were racing to secure the second place. However, when the junior runner attempted to get in front of the senior, they rubbed elbows while cutting into lane one.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with netizens criticising Everett for striking her opponent in the head. In a medical examination after the relay race, Tucker was diagnosed with concussion and a “possible skull fracture,” New York Post reported.

Reflecting on the attack, the victim told WSET ABC 13, “As we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her.” “When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton,” Tucker added.

However, Everett denied the allegations, claiming that she lost her balance, causing her to accidentally hit Tucker. “I know my intentions, and I would never hit someone on purpose,” she said in a tearful interview with WAVY.com. “My baton got stuck behind her back … and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit,” the senior claimed.

While the I.C. Norcom High School team was disqualified from the championship, Tucker's parents sought an apology from Everett and served her family court papers for a protective order against their daughter. The high school junior's mother expressed fury over the incident. “My child was hurt and nobody came to check on her,” Tamarrow told WSET ABC 13.